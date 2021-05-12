GSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 Out for various posts, Download GSSSB AAE, Lab Asst and Other Posts Re-Revised Key Here

GSSSB Final Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released a re-revised answer key for recruitment to the various posts including Additional Assistant Engineer, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Machine man & Others. All candidates who appeared in the GSSSB Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 153/2018/-19 can now download the re-revised answer key through the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

The series wise GSSSB Re-Revised Final Answer Key 2021 are available in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download the answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Click on GSSSB AAE, Lab Asst and Other Posts Re-Revised Key. Then, a PDF will be opened. Download and save the GSSSB AAE, Lab Asst and Other Posts Re-Revised Final Answer Key for future reference.

Download GSSSB AAE Re-Revised Final Answer Key

Download GSSSB Economic Investigator Final Answer Key

This drive is being done to recruit 501 vacancies of Additional Assistant Engineer, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Machine man & Other Posts. The candidates can directly download answer keys by clicking on the above link.

