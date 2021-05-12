Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

GSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 Out for various posts, Download GSSSB AAE, Lab Asst and Other Posts Re-Revised Key Here

GSSSB Re- Revised Final Answer Key 2021 Out for various posts including Additional Assistant Engineer, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Machine man & Others. Check Direct Download Link and Other Details Here. 

Created On: May 12, 2021 10:00 IST
 GSSSB Final Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released a re-revised answer key for recruitment to the various posts including Additional Assistant Engineer, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Machine man & Others. All candidates who appeared in the GSSSB Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 153/2018/-19 can now download the re-revised answer key through the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

The series wise GSSSB Re-Revised Final Answer Key 2021 are available in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download the answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Click on GSSSB AAE, Lab Asst and Other Posts Re-Revised Key.
  3. Then, a PDF will be opened.
  4. Download and save the GSSSB AAE, Lab Asst and Other Posts Re-Revised Final Answer Key for future reference.

Download GSSSB AAE Re-Revised Final Answer Key

Download GSSSB Economic Investigator Final Answer Key

This drive is being done to recruit 501 vacancies of Additional Assistant Engineer, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Machine man & Other Posts. The candidates can directly download answer keys by clicking on the above link.

