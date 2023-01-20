[Official] GSET Result 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Gujarat SET Result, Cut Off

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has announced the results for GSET 2022 on Thursday. Candidates can download their Gujarat SET Exam 2022 result from the official website i.e., gujaratset.ac.in. For more information such as procedure to download the result, Official Notification and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

GSET Result 2022 - 2023: The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has released the results of Gujarat State Eligibility test 2022 on its official website. The examination was conducted on November 6 2022. As many as 30075 candidates appeared for the exam and 2177 candidates managed to make it to the final list and the percentage of result remained to be 7.24%

Every year, this exam is conducted by the department at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Vadodara to examine the applicants for the assistant professor positions in the region.

The result has been announced on the official website in PDF format containing the roll number of candidates who have been selected based on the cutoff score. To download GSET 2022 Result candidates have to visit . The PDF result has been hosted on the official website as well as on this page.

The GSET 2022 Result contains the roll number of candidates who have been selected for the next round of the selection process. To know the status of exam qualifying, candidates have to search for their exam roll number in the result PDF.

How to Check GSET 2022 Result: Stepwise Procedure

The stepwise process is given below download GSET 2022 Result

Step 1: Visit the respective regional websites of gujaratset.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will find the GSET 2022 Result link

Step 3: Clicking the link, the result PDF will open

Step 4: Search your roll number through Ctrl+F

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it

GSET 2022 Result: What is the cutoff score

For General and EWS Candidates an aggregate score of 40% is required in both the papers while that for SC, ST, SBE and PwD and third gender candidates a total of 35% marks in both the categories is required as qualifying marks.