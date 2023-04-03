Gujarat High Court Peon Bharti 2023 for 1499 posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 : The Gujarat High Court has announced the recruitment for the positions of Peon and other posts. All the relevant information regarding the Gujarat High Court Peon Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

Gujarat High Court Peon Bharti 2023: The Department of Gujarat High Court has recently announced a significant job opportunity for those who want to work under the Gujarat High Court (District Court) through a short notification. The high court has released a short notification announcing 1499 vacancies for various posts including Peons, Chowkidars, Water Servers, Liftmen, Home Attendant Jail Warders, and Sweepers.

These positions fall under Group IV, and interested candidates can apply for them by filling out the Gujarat HC Peon Bharti 2023 Application Form, which will be available online starting in April. To apply for these positions, candidates should review the eligibility criteria, which includes requirements for age, education qualification, and other specifications. They should also be aware of the selection process, application fee, and other details regarding how to apply. All this information can be found on the official web portal of hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat High Court Peon Bharti 2023

Although the complete Peon recruitment notification in Gujarat High Court has been released, the High Court of Gujarat will release it soon on their official websites hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in and gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites for further updates.

Gujarat High Court Peon Recruitment 2023: Overview

The Gujarat HC has invited applications for the Gujarat High Court Peon Bharti 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.





Gujarat High Court Peon Recruitment 2023 JSSC Recruitment Authority Gujarat High Court Posts Name Peon, Chowkidars, Water Servers, Liftmen, Home Attendant Jail Warders, and Sweepers posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts Starting Soon Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

Gujarat High Court Peon Recruitment 2023 Exam Dates

There is no official announcement regarding Gujarat HC Peon Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the Gujarat High Court Peon Recruitment 2023.

Gujarat High Court Peon Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Gujarat High Court Peon Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Gujarat HC Peon Notification 2023 - Download PDF

Gujarat High Court Peon Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat High Court Peon Bharti has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can refer to the official notification to get the detailed information regarding the Gujarat High Court Peon 2023 Educational Qualification.

Gujarat High Court Patawala Age Limit 2023

Candidates aged between 18 to 33 years can apply for the patwala 2023 recruitment. Candidates must note that the age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

Gujarat High Court Patawala 2023 Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for the examination must have passed class 10th from a recognized board.

Gujarat High Court Peon Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the Gujarat High Court Peon Bharti 2023 once the application process begins:

Visit the official website - hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Click on the Job Application Menu and select the Apply Now link. A new web page will open, where you need to choose the Select Advertisement by Department option. Click on the Gujarat High Court Peon Bharti 2023 Recruitment. Fill in your Basic Details in the application form. Upload your photo and signature as per the required documents. Pay the application form fee and click on the submit button. Save and take printouts of the application form for future reference.

The application process will commence soon once the detailed notification is released. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.

