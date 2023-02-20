Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

GTET Recruitment 2023: State Examination Board (Gujarat) is going to release the application form for the Teacher Eligibility Test (Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023). Candidates can apply online from the official website of Gujarat TET i.e.,www.sebexam.org For more information on how to apply for the Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023 and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023: In a latest notification the State Examination Board, Gujarat is going to release the application form for the Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test (Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023). Candidates can apply online from the official website of Gujarat TET i.e.,www.sebexam.org.

The application process will start from 23rd February 2023 and the last date to apply for the Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023 is 9th March 2023. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush.

Gujarat TET 2023 Age Limit & Application Fee

Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023 is over. Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS categories have to pay Rs 350/- as the registration fee and the candidates belonging to SC/ST/SeBC/PH category are required to pay Rs 250/- as the application fee.

Gujarat TET 2023 Education Qualification

A total number of vacancies have not been specified yet by the TET under Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023. The vacancies have been announced for the Gujarat TET I & TET II. Candidates possessing Secondary & Higher Secondary Education/ D.Ed/ D.EL.Ed can apply for the TET 1 whereas candidates who have bachelor's degree/ B.Ed. can apply for TET 2

GTET Exam Date 2023

Gujarat TET examination has not yet been specified by the State Examination Board. However, in the official notification the Board has mentioned the tentative GTET Exam Date 2023 i.e., April/May 2023

Gujarat TET 2023 Apply Online

We have shared a step-by-step procedure on how to apply for the Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on Gujarat TET Recruitment Interview.

Here is the direct link to download the Gujarat TET Recruitment Notification 2023.

Download PDF: Gujarat TET 1 Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF: Gujarat TET 2 Recruitment Notification

How to Apply for the Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Gujarat TET i.e.,www.sebexam.org

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a section to register for the examination.

Step 3: There will be a list of upcoming exams with an option to apply online below them.

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online link and then complete the registration process.

Step 4: Download the application form and take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023 which will be available from 23rd February 2023

Gujarat TET Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

