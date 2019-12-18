Search

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 7 Manager, Sr. Executive & Other Posts

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Notification is out for 7 Manager, Sr. Executive & Others. Check here for details.

Dec 18, 2019 15:29 IST
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Manager, Sr. Executive & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 January 2020.

Important Date

  • Last date for submission of online application for Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: 17 January 2020

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

  • Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 1 Post
  • Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 1 Post
  • Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts) – 2 Posts
  • Manager (HR) – 1 Post
  • Assistant Manager (HR) – 2 Posts

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

  • Manager (Finance & Accounts), Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) – Candidate must be a Member of the  Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Member of the Institute of Cost  Accountants of India or MBA with specialization in Finance from a Govt. recognized Institute.
  • Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts) – Candidate must be an MBA (Finance) with a minimum of 3 years of relevant post-qualification experience.
  • Manager (HR), Assistant Manager (HR) – Candidate must be a full-time MBA (HR)/MHRM from Govt.  recognized Institute.

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Age Limit 

Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 38  years

Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 30 years

Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts) – 28 years

Manager (HR) – 38  years

Assistant Manager (HR) – 30 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website 

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Pay Scale

  • Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 60000 -180000
  • Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 50000-160000
  • Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts) – 35000 -110000
  • Manager (HR) – 60000 -180000
  • Assistant Manager (HR) – 50000-160000

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 through the online mode on or before 17 January 2020. Candidates can check the official notification pdf for details.

