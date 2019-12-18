Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 7 Manager, Sr. Executive & Other Posts

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Manager, Sr. Executive & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 January 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of online application for Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: 17 January 2020

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 1 Post

Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts) – 2 Posts

Manager (HR) – 1 Post

Assistant Manager (HR) – 2 Posts

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager (Finance & Accounts), Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) – Candidate must be a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or MBA with specialization in Finance from a Govt. recognized Institute.

Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts) – Candidate must be an MBA (Finance) with a minimum of 3 years of relevant post-qualification experience.

Manager (HR), Assistant Manager (HR) – Candidate must be a full-time MBA (HR)/MHRM from Govt. recognized Institute.

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Age Limit

Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 38 years

Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 30 years

Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts) – 28 years

Manager (HR) – 38 years

Assistant Manager (HR) – 30 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link

Official Website



Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Pay Scale

Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 60000 -180000

Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 50000-160000

Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts) – 35000 -110000

Manager (HR) – 60000 -180000

Assistant Manager (HR) – 50000-160000

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2019 through the online mode on or before 17 January 2020. Candidates can check the official notification pdf for details.