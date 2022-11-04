Gujarat TET Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Number of Attempts

Gujarat TET Eligibility 2022: The Gujarat State Examination Board is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test 2022. The Board has released the detailed notification PDF for GTET 2022 on the official website. As per the latest update, the Gujarat TET 2022 is open from 21st October 2022 till 5th November 2022.

The Board conducts the Gujarat TET exam for the candidates who wish to become teachers of Classes I to V (TET I) and Classes VI to VIII (TET II) in the schools of Gujarat.

As per the short notice, approximately 3.5 lakhs students will appear for the upcoming GTET exam. Candidates who will fulfill all the academic and professional qualifications will only be eligible to apply for TET 2022. Read more to know the Gujarat TET eligibility criteria in a detailed manner.

Gujarat TET 2022 Important Dates

The table consists of important dates pertaining to the Gujarat TET 2022 so that you can stay updated within the deadline of any important event.

Events Dates Gujarat TET Application Start Date 21st October 2022 Gujarat TET Application End Date 5th December 2022 GTET 2022 Exam Dates February/March 2023

Gujarat TET 2022 Age Limit

The age of candidates must be between 18-38 years in order to be considered eligible to appear for the upcoming TET exam.

There shall be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per the norms. The age relaxation is expected to be as follows:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwD 10 years

Note: Candidates will also be required to submit a caste/category certificate to avail of the reservation facility provided for the reserved categories.

Gujarat TET 2022 Educational Qualification

The Gujarat TET Educational Qualification criteria for TET I & TET II are shared below:

Gujarat TET Paper I Qualification

Candidates must have passed Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks.

Candidates must be in the Final year of a 4-year (B.El.Ed)/two-year Diploma in Elementary Education/two-year Diploma in Education in Special Education is required.

OR

Candidates must possess B.SC/BA/ with a minimum of 50% marks and B.Ed qualifications to be considered eligible to apply.

Gujarat TET Paper II Qualification

Candidates must have a B.A/B.Sc or in the final year of B.A/B.Sc/D.Ed with at least 45% mark or appearing in B.Ed/ 12th with a minimum of 50% aggregate or passed/appearing in a 4-year B.Ed/B.Sc.

Applicant must possess B.A (Ed)/ final 4 year B.El/Ed/ B.Ed B.Sc(Ed), (Special Education) with at least 50% mark in B.A or B.Sc will be considered eligible.

Gujarat TET 2022 Reservation Criteria

No information on the seat reservation for reserved category candidates published yet. However, a candidate who will obtain 60% or above in the exam will be declared as GTET 2022 passed or qualified.

The minimum qualifying marks to ace the Gujarat TET exam are given below:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 60% Reserved category candidates 55%

Gujarat TET 2022 Number of Attempts

There is no limit on the number of attempts for appearing in the Gujarat TET 2022 exam. All interested applicants can appear for the exam as long as they are satisfying all the prescribed professional and academic qualifications.

The eligibility of the candidates shall be checked by the concerned exam-conducting officials. Thus, the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the Gujarat TET eligibility factors to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any stage. All the eligible candidates who score the qualifying marks in Gujarat TET will be awarded the TET passing certificate. However, scoring qualifying marks in TET does not give any right for any person to employment as it is just one of the eligibility conditions for the appointment.

