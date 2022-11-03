Gujarat TET Registration Process 2022: Check Important Dates, Documents, Fees, How to Apply

Gujarat TET Registration Process 2022 Open from 21st October 2022. Check important dates, eligibility criteria, and steps to apply online for the GTET exam here!

Gujarat TET Registration Process 2022: The Gujarat State Examination Board started the Gujarat TET 2022 Registration Process on 21st October 2022. All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the GTET 2022 only till 5th December 2022. As per the official notification, the GTET 2022 is scheduled to be held in February/March 2023 tentatively.

The Gujarat Teacher Eligibility is conducted for the candidates who aspire to become teachers of Classes I to V (TET I) and Classes VI to VIII (TET II) in the schools of Gujarat. Candidates who are found eligible will be called to participate in the upcoming TET exam. Thus, it is advised to fill out the valid/correct details in the application form and submit it before the last date. In this blog, we have shared complete details on the Gujarat TET Registration Process for the ease of the candidates.

Gujarat TET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates of GTET 2022 mentioned below:

Events Dates Gujarat TET Application Dates 21st October 2022 to 5th December 2022 Fee Acceptance Period 21st October 2022 to 6th December 2022 Late Fee Payment Dates 7th December 2022 to 12th December 2022 GTET Exam Dates February/March 2023 (Tentative)

Gujarat TET Eligibility Criteria 2022

Candidates must fulfill all the notified GTET eligibility criteria in order to be allowed to appear for the upcoming TET exam. In case, it is found that furnished fake information in the application, then their candidature shall be canceled.

Age Limit

The age of candidates must be between 18-38 years to appear for the upcoming TET exam. However, there shall be age relaxation for the reserved category as per the norms.

Educational Qualification

The Gujarat TET Educational Qualification for TET I & TET II are given below:

Paper Name Educational Qualifications TET Paper I Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks. The final year of a 4-year (B.El.Ed)/two-year Diploma in Elementary Education/two-year Diploma in Education in Special Education. OR B.SC/BA/ with a minimum of 50% marks and B.Ed qualifications. TET Paper II B.A/B.Sc or in the final year of B.A/B.Sc/D.Ed with at least 45% mark or appearing in B.Ed/ 12th with a minimum of 50% aggregate or passed/appearing in a 4-year B.Ed/B.Sc OR B.A (Ed)/ final 4-year B.El/Ed/ B.Ed B.Sc(Ed), (Special Education) with at least 50% mark in B.A or B.Sc.

Gujarat TET Registration Process 2022: How to Apply Online?

Follow the stepwise instruction shared below to apply online for Gujarat TET 2022 exam without any confusion.

Step 1: Go to the official OJAS Gujarat Website or Click on the GTET Application Form 2022 Link provided below.

Step 2: Click on the “New Registration” tab mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, fill out the complete registration form to register successfully.

Step 4: After that, click on the “Apply Online” link and log in with the generated credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form with the required details.

Step 6: After that, upload the scanned copy of your photograph & signature.

Step 7: Review the application form and modify the details, if any.

Step 8: Now proceed to pay the application fees online.

Step 9: Lastly, submit the application form successfully and take the printout of the same for future reference.

Gujarat TET Registration Process 2022: Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay the application fees for the Gujarat TET exam through an online payment gateway i.e ATM/Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. The GTET application fees are shared below:

Category Application Fees SC, SEBC, ST, PH category Rs 250/- General Rs 350/-

All interested and eligible candidates are advised to register and fill out the complete Gujarat TET application before the last date to be allowed to participate in the exam. Also, make sure to enter correct/valid details in the Gujarat TET registration form to avoid disqualification of their candidature.

Gujarat TET Application Form 2022 Link