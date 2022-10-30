HAL Recruitment 2022 For Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application for the 59 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check HAL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released notification for 59 Engineering Graduates/Graduates in General Stream and Diploma Apprentices post on its official website Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 09 November 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have Graduates/Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering including Electronics & Communication Engineering/Computer Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Medical Lab Technician and others.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the interview scheduled on 09 November 2022.

Important Date HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Walk-in Date:09 November 2022

Vacancy Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Engineering Graduates-16

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice-25

General Stream(Graduate Apprentice)-18

Eligibility Criteria HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Engineering Graduates-Graduates in the respective branch of Engineering

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice-Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering

General Stream(Graduate Apprentice)-Graduates in the respective Discipline

How To Download: HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

First of all visit the official website -http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/announcements Go to the Announcements section available on the home page. Click on the link Notification for engagement of apprentices under NATS Scheme at HAL, Hyderabad given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification. You are advised to download and save the HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification for future reference.

How To Apply HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 09 November 2022 as mentioned in the notification.