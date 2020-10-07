HAL Provisional Result 2020 for Diploma Technician Posts Out @hal-india.co.in, Check Document Verification Dates

HAL Provisional Result 2020 for Diploma Technician Posts: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced the Provisional Result for the Diploma Technician (Mechanical/Electrical) posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written test for the HAL Diploma Technician posts can check their Provisional Result from the official website of HAL-hal-india.co.in.

As per the short notification released by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the list of the selected candidates for the posts of Diploma Technician (Mechanical/Electrical) has been uploaded on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written exam conducted on 03 October 2020. Candidates appeared in the written exam can check the result available on the official website.

All such candidates qualified in the Diploma Technician (Mechanical/Electrical) Result now will have to appear for the Document Verification round for the above posts. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will conduct the Document Verification for the Diploma Technician (Mechanical/Electrical) posts on 14 October 2020. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will send the details of the Document Verification to the qualified candidates to their email.

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Diploma Technician (Mechanical/Electrical) Posts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HAL Provisional Result 2020 for Diploma Technician Posts





How to Download: HAL Provisional Result 2020 for Diploma Technician Posts