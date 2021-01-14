HAL Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT and JOA Posts at HAL Schools (CBSE/ICSE)

HAL Recruitment 2021: HAL Education Committee has invited applications for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Junior Office Assistant (JOA) in HAL Schools (CBSE/ICSE), Bangalore for the AY 2021-22. Eligible and interested persons can apply for HAL Teacher Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed application format on or before 31 January 2021.

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of the Application: 31 January 2021

HAL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 27

Kannada - PRT – 2

Hindi - TGT–1 & PRT-2

English - TGT-1 & PRT-1

Maths - TGT–2 & PRT-3

Science - TGT–2 & PRT-2

Social Studies - TGT–2

Chemistry - PGT-1 post

Computer Science - PRT-1 post

Physical Education - PRT-2

Music , Art & Craft - PRT-1 post

Librarian, Counsellor - PRT-1 post

Junior Office Assistant (JOA) - 1 post

Salary:

PRT - Rs. 54,000/-

TGT - Rs. 67,500/-

PGT - Rs. 71,000/-

Junior Office Assistant (JOA) -Rs. 30,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for HAL Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Kannada, PRT - Graduate in/with Kannada as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed with Kannada as one of the teaching methods

Hindi, TGT & PRT - Graduate in/with Hindi as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed. with Hindi as one of the teaching methods. Preference will be given to candidates with Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Graduation along with Hindi

English, TGT & PRT -Graduate in/with English as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed. with English as one of the teaching methods.

Maths, TGT & PRT - Graduate in/with Maths as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed with Maths as one of the teaching methods

Science, TGT & PRT - Graduate in/with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) OR Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) in all 3 years and B.Ed with Physics, Chemistry, Maths or Biology (Zoology/ Botany) as one of the teaching methods

Social Studies, TGT - Graduate with two subjects out of History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Geography OR Hons. Graduate with History or Political Science or Geography as a main subject and B.Ed with any one subject as teaching method mentioned in Graduation

Chemistry, PGT - Post Graduate in Chemistry and B.Ed. with Chemistry as one of the teaching methods.

Computer Science, PRT - B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/IT OR M.Sc in Computers/ IT OR MCA/ BCA

Physical Education, PRT - Graduate/ Diploma in Physical Education from a recognized University

Music, PRT - Graduate in/with Music from an Institute recognized by AICTE/University.

Art & Craft, PRT - Graduate with Drawing and Painting /Art/Fine Art with min. 2 yrs full time diploma from a recognized university

Librarian, PRT - B.Lib/ M.Lib OR Graduate/Post Graduate with Diploma in Library Science from recognized University

Counsellor, PRT - Graduate/Post Graduate in Psychology OR Post Graduate in Child Development OR Graduate/Post Graduate with Diploma in Career Guidance and Counseling.

Junior Office Assistant (JOA) - B.Com with knowledge of Computers & Tally Operational is essential. Good spoken and written skills in English and Kannada

Experience:

PRT - 2 Years

TGT - 5 Years

PGT - 5 Years

JOA - 2 Years

Age Limit:

PRT - 45 Years

TGT - 45 Years

PGT - 50 Years

JOA - 35 Years

How to Apply for HAL Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested persons can apply in the prescribed application format and send the application form along with relevant documents to Secretary, HAL Gnanajyoti School, HAL East Extension Township, GBJ Colony, Marathahalli Post, Bangalore – 560037 on or before 30th January 2021.

