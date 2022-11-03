Haryana CET 2022 Begins 5th November: Check Best Last Minute Tips to Score High

Haryana CET Exam to be held on 5th & 6th November 2022: Check the last-minute preparation tips and section-wise important topics to ace your exam.

Haryana CET 2022: Check Best Last Minute Preparation Tips to Score High
Haryana CET 2022: Check Best Last Minute Preparation Tips to Score High

Haryana CET 2022 Tips to Score High: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET-2022) in Haryana for Group C posts on 5th and 6th November 2022. After CET is conducted and the result is announced, the commission will invite applications from all the eligible aspirants on the basis of the CET Score to identify whether the candidate is interested in appearing for the skill and/or written examination for that post.

Acing the Haryana CET exam is a very challenging task owing to huge competition as the number of candidates is increasing every year. So we have compiled the best last-minute preparation tips for Haryana CET that can help you ace the exam with higher scores.

Haryana CET 2022 Important Dates

The table shared below consists of important dates of Haryana CET 2022:

Events

Dates

Haryana CET Application Start Date

12th January 2021

Last Date to Submit Haryana CET Application

10th July 2022

Haryana CET 2022 Dates

5th & 6th November 2022

Haryana CET Exam Pattern 2022

  • The written exam will be held via offline mode i.e Pen & Paper Based.
  • The Haryana CET exam contains objective-type multiple-choice questions 
  • The exam duration shall be 1 hour and 45 minutes. 
  • The exam carries a total of 100 marks
  • The medium of paper will be English & Hindi
  • As per the Haryana CET marking scheme, one mark will be allocated for every correct answer and there shall be no negative markings in the exam.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, Hindi

70

70

1 hour and 45 minutes

Haryana General Knowledge

30

30

Total

100

100

How to crack Haryana CET Exam 2022?

As the Haryana CET exam is around the corner, candidates should follow the right approach & techniques that would enhance their preparation. Check out the last-minute preparation tips that will help you to ace the common eligibility test in a single attempt:

1. Revision of Important Topics

Acing any competitive exam preparation is difficult without quick revision. It is important to revise the topics of all the subjects mentioned in the Haryana CET syllabus. Refer to the following important topics shared below:

Subject

Haryana CET Topics

General Awareness

History

Indian Polity & Constitution

Events

General Science

Economics, etc

Reasoning

Figural Analogy

Observation

Relationship

Concepts

Problem Solving

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic

Coding and decoding, etc

Quantitative Ability

Simplification

Decimals

Fractions

Time & Work

Time & Distance

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Roots

Average

Profit & Loss

Trigonometry

Simple & Compound Interest

Mensuration

Partnership 

Trigonometry

Basic Algebra

Geometry, etc

English Language

Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms

Antonyms

Idioms & Phrases

One-word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active/ Passive Voice

Tenses

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage, etc

General Science

Physics

Chemistry

Life Science

Biology

Human Anatomy, etc

Computer

History of Computer

MS office

Hardware and Software

Hardware and Software

Input-Output Devices

Internet

Shortcut Keys, etc

Haryana General Knowledge

General Awareness of Haryana;

History

Literature

Polity

Society

Environment

Art

Geography

Current Affairs, etc.

2. Solve Previous Year's Papers

The second Haryana CET preparation tip is that the candidates must solve at least the previous 10-year question papers to figure out their preparation level and the types of questions typically asked in the exam. Also, this will help improve their solving speed, accuracy, and time management skills. They can easily download the previous year's papers for the common eligibility test from any other authentic website.

3. Follow the Exam Guidelines

Candidates should bring all the required documents including their admit card and valid Photo ID Proof along to the exam center. Besides, they need to abide by all the rules mentioned in the Haryana CET Admit Card to avoid any disturbance in the exam hall.

4. Time Management & Speed Matters

Candidates must practice as many questions as possible to build speed along with accuracy for the exam. This will help them to fetch more marks in less time and strengthen their qualifying chances in the test.

5. Be Confident

The next Haryana CET Preparation Strategy is that the candidates should stay calm and confident before exam day. They should relax in order to achieve the best scores in the exam. Besides, it is recommended to not pick any new topics at the last moment to avoid unnecessary confusion.

Wish you the best!

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1 Is there any negative marking in Haryana CET 2022?

No. There will be no negative marking for each wrong answer in the Haryana CET exam.

Q2 For how many marks will the Haryana CET Exam be conducted?

The Haryana CET Exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks.

Q3 What is the last-minute preparation tip to ace Haryana CET Exam?

The last-minute tip to ace the Haryana CET exam is to attempt mock tests, revise important topics and be stress-free before the exam.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play