Haryana CET 2022 Begins 5th November: Check Best Last Minute Tips to Score High

Haryana CET Exam to be held on 5th & 6th November 2022: Check the last-minute preparation tips and section-wise important topics to ace your exam.

Haryana CET 2022 Tips to Score High: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET-2022) in Haryana for Group C posts on 5th and 6th November 2022. After CET is conducted and the result is announced, the commission will invite applications from all the eligible aspirants on the basis of the CET Score to identify whether the candidate is interested in appearing for the skill and/or written examination for that post.

Acing the Haryana CET exam is a very challenging task owing to huge competition as the number of candidates is increasing every year. So we have compiled the best last-minute preparation tips for Haryana CET that can help you ace the exam with higher scores.

Haryana CET 2022 Important Dates

The table shared below consists of important dates of Haryana CET 2022:

Events Dates Haryana CET Application Start Date 12th January 2021 Last Date to Submit Haryana CET Application 10th July 2022 Haryana CET 2022 Dates 5th & 6th November 2022

Haryana CET Exam Pattern 2022

The written exam will be held via offline mode i.e Pen & Paper Based.

The Haryana CET exam contains objective-type multiple-choice questions

The exam duration shall be 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The exam carries a total of 100 marks

The medium of paper will be English & Hindi

As per the Haryana CET marking scheme, one mark will be allocated for every correct answer and there shall be no negative markings in the exam.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, Hindi 70 70 1 hour and 45 minutes Haryana General Knowledge 30 30 Total 100 100

How to crack Haryana CET Exam 2022?

As the Haryana CET exam is around the corner, candidates should follow the right approach & techniques that would enhance their preparation. Check out the last-minute preparation tips that will help you to ace the common eligibility test in a single attempt:

1. Revision of Important Topics

Acing any competitive exam preparation is difficult without quick revision. It is important to revise the topics of all the subjects mentioned in the Haryana CET syllabus. Refer to the following important topics shared below:

Subject Haryana CET Topics General Awareness History Indian Polity & Constitution Events General Science Economics, etc Reasoning Figural Analogy Observation Relationship Concepts Problem Solving Venn Diagrams Symbolic Coding and decoding, etc Quantitative Ability Simplification Decimals Fractions Time & Work Time & Distance Ratio & Proportion Percentage Roots Average Profit & Loss Trigonometry Simple & Compound Interest Mensuration Partnership Trigonometry Basic Algebra Geometry, etc English Language Spot the Error Fill in the Blanks Synonyms Antonyms Idioms & Phrases One-word substitution Improvement of Sentences Active/ Passive Voice Tenses Cloze Passage Comprehension Passage, etc General Science Physics Chemistry Life Science Biology Human Anatomy, etc Computer History of Computer MS office Hardware and Software Hardware and Software Input-Output Devices Internet Shortcut Keys, etc Haryana General Knowledge General Awareness of Haryana; History Literature Polity Society Environment Art Geography Current Affairs, etc.

2. Solve Previous Year's Papers

The second Haryana CET preparation tip is that the candidates must solve at least the previous 10-year question papers to figure out their preparation level and the types of questions typically asked in the exam. Also, this will help improve their solving speed, accuracy, and time management skills. They can easily download the previous year's papers for the common eligibility test from any other authentic website.

3. Follow the Exam Guidelines

Candidates should bring all the required documents including their admit card and valid Photo ID Proof along to the exam center. Besides, they need to abide by all the rules mentioned in the Haryana CET Admit Card to avoid any disturbance in the exam hall.

4. Time Management & Speed Matters

Candidates must practice as many questions as possible to build speed along with accuracy for the exam. This will help them to fetch more marks in less time and strengthen their qualifying chances in the test.

5. Be Confident

The next Haryana CET Preparation Strategy is that the candidates should stay calm and confident before exam day. They should relax in order to achieve the best scores in the exam. Besides, it is recommended to not pick any new topics at the last moment to avoid unnecessary confusion.

Wish you the best!

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Download Link