Haryana Police Commando Result 2021 for Physical Test Out @hssc.gov.in, Check HSSC Constable Selected Candidates Roll Number

Haryana Police Commando Result 2021 has been released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for Physical Measurement Test (PMT), PST (High Jump),PST (Chin ups). Check Download Link

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has uploaded the list of candidates qualified in Physical Measurement Test (PMT), PST (High Jump),PST (Chin ups). Candidates who appeared in HSSC PET PST From 16 August to 12 September 2021 can download Haryana Police Commando Result from the official website - hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Commando Result Link is given below in this article. The candidates can download HSSC Commando Result through the prescribed link:

Haryana Police Commando Result Download Link



Shortlisted candidates will now appear for Haryana Police Commando PST (Running). HSSC Commando PST Date and Time will be available shortly on official website of HSSC. The candidates will be asked to complete the run of 2 KM in less than 7 minutes and 30 seconds (timing withRFID technology). HSSC Commando Run will be of 10 Marks.

Those who qualify in HSSC Commando Physical Exam will be called for written test of 60 marks.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had published the notification for filling up 520 Male Constable Posts in Commando Wing (Group C) of Police department Constable Post in the month of June 2021

How to Download HSSC Commando Result 2021 PDF ?

Go to official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Public Notice’

Now, click on ‘List of Qualified Candidates for PST (Running) for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing)’ link

Download Haryana Police Commando Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates