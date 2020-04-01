Study at Home
Haryana RIDC Ltd Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-Interview for Executive and Senior Executive Posts

Haryana Rail Infrastructure development Corporation Limited (HRIDC) has invited applications to the recruitment of the Executive and Senior Executive posts.

Apr 1, 2020 08:21 IST
Haryana RIDC Ltd Recruitment 2020
Haryana RIDC Ltd Recruitment 2020

Haryana RIDC Ltd Recruitment 2020: Haryana Rail Infrastructure development Corporation Limited (HRIDC) has invited applications to the recruitment of the Executive and Senior Executive posts. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 17 April 2020.

Important Date:

  • Walk-in-interview Date: 17 April2020

Haryana RIDC Ltd (HRIDC) Executive and Senior Executive Vacancy Details:

  • Senior Executive (Civil): 03 Posts
  • Executive (Civil): 01 Post
  • Executive (Electrical): 01 Post
  • Executive Assistant: 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Haryana RIDC Ltd Executive and Senior Executive Job

Educational Qualification:

  • Senior Executive (Civil): Candidates should have B. Tech/B.E.(Civil Engineering)from a recognized University with min. 60% marks.ii. M. Tech from a recognized University in the relevant field (i.e. Structural Engineering/Soil Mechanics) with minimum 60% marks.
  • Executive (Civil): Candidates should have Tech from a recognized University in the relevant field (i.e. Civil/Electrical) with minimum 60% marks.
  • Executive (Electrical): Candidates should have Tech from a recognized University in the relevant field (i.e. Civil/Electrical) with minimum 60% marks.
  • Executive Assistant: Candidates should have Graduate from a recognized University in any field with minimum 60% marks.

Age Limit: Maximum up to 35 Years for all the posts as on 17 April 2020.

Official Notification Download Here

Click Here

Official Website Link

Click Here

How to Apply for Haryana RIDC Ltd Jobs:

Interested candidates can apply for Haryana Rail Infrastructure development Corporation Limited (HRIDC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2020.

