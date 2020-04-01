Haryana RIDC Ltd Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-Interview for Executive and Senior Executive Posts

Haryana RIDC Ltd Recruitment 2020: Haryana Rail Infrastructure development Corporation Limited (HRIDC) has invited applications to the recruitment of the Executive and Senior Executive posts. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 17 April 2020.
Important Date:
- Walk-in-interview Date: 17 April2020
Haryana RIDC Ltd (HRIDC) Executive and Senior Executive Vacancy Details:
- Senior Executive (Civil): 03 Posts
- Executive (Civil): 01 Post
- Executive (Electrical): 01 Post
- Executive Assistant: 02 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Haryana RIDC Ltd Executive and Senior Executive Job
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Executive (Civil): Candidates should have B. Tech/B.E.(Civil Engineering)from a recognized University with min. 60% marks.ii. M. Tech from a recognized University in the relevant field (i.e. Structural Engineering/Soil Mechanics) with minimum 60% marks.
- Executive (Civil): Candidates should have Tech from a recognized University in the relevant field (i.e. Civil/Electrical) with minimum 60% marks.
- Executive (Electrical): Candidates should have Tech from a recognized University in the relevant field (i.e. Civil/Electrical) with minimum 60% marks.
- Executive Assistant: Candidates should have Graduate from a recognized University in any field with minimum 60% marks.
Age Limit: Maximum up to 35 Years for all the posts as on 17 April 2020.
Official Notification Download Here
Official Website Link
How to Apply for Haryana RIDC Ltd Jobs:
Interested candidates can apply for Haryana Rail Infrastructure development Corporation Limited (HRIDC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2020.