HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Networking Engineer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

HARTRON Recruitment 2023: HATRON has invited online applications for the 129 Networking Engineer, DEO and other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

HARTRON Recruitment 2023 Notification: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has released job notification for the Computer Professionals on its official website. A total of 129 posts including Networking Engineer, Networking Assistant and Data Entry Operator are available in various locations across the state. The registration process for the HATRON Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on September 15, 2023 and will conclude on September 26, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of written test which will be held at IDDC, Ambala & HMSDC, Gurugram centers. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including selection process, age limit, educational qualification and others here.

HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 15, 2023

Closing date of application: September 26, 2023



HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details Data Entry Operator

Panchkula/ Chandigarh-100

Fatehabad-15

Networking Assistant

Panchkula/ Chandigarh-9

Networking Engineer

Panchkula/ Chandigarh-5

HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Networking Engineer:

Candidates should have B.E/B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/ M.Sc.(Comp.Sc./IT)/MCA/ ‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with 60% marks. OR

M.Sc (Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks.

Certification in MCSE/CCNA/ CNE/Linux/Solaris/Minimum 3 months Diploma in Networking/System Security.

Certification in MCSE/CCNA/ CNE/Linux/Solaris/Minimum 3 months Diploma in Networking/System Security. One year working experience of network administration/handling of troubleshooting

and resolving of operational issues of LAN/WAN/Internet/ Intranet including hardware and system software.

Networking Assistant:

and resolving of operational issues of LAN/WAN/Internet/ Intranet including hardware and system software. Three Years Diploma in Comp.Sc./IT/Electronics/Electronics & Comm./ BCA/B.Sc. (Comp. Sc./IT)/’A’/’B’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with 55% marks.

One year working experience in troubleshooting, Operation and maintenance of electronics Equipment; handling of LAN/ WAN/Internet/Intranet including hardware and system software.

Person having MCP/MSCE/DCNE/ Linux/Solaris/Network+/A+ certification/

minimum 3 months Diploma in Networking/ system security shall be given preference.

Data Entry Operator:

10+2 (with 50% marks) or Graduation and ‘O’ Level or One year Computer Course. Or

Three years Diploma in any stream/BCA/B.Sc.(Comp/Sc./IT) Or Matric (50% marks) with Two years Diploma in Office Management and Computer Applications. Or

Post Matric One Year ITI Course in Stenography/ NCVT in stenography (with 60% marks).

Data Punching speed of 9000 key depressions per hour or 150 key depressions per minute (30 words per minute).

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Job Work/ Contract Fee (Rs.)

Networking Engineer 29,500/- Networking Assistant 22,000/- Data Entry Operator 18,000/-





HARTRON Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





HARTRON Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.