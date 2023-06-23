HBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

Haryana Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2024: Haryana Board has released its Class 10 syllabus for the current academic session 2023-24. In this article, you can find a detailed syllabus for Class 10 English subject. Also, find attached PDF download link for the same.

HBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) also famously known as Haryana Board has published its Class 10 Syllabus for the current academic session 2023-24. Checking this syllabus will be beneficial for BSEH Board Exam 2024 aspirants. You can also check the syllabus for all classes on Haryana Board Portal .

The syllabus is a brief of what all have to be studied for an academic year and which topic holds what amount of importance and marks weightage. Thus, it is important to check your syllabuses before you start your academic journey. Here, we have covered the syllabus for Class 10 English subject in detail. The following things are accumulated to form the syllabus:

Marks distribution and assessment patterns

Course Structure

Month-wise Syllabus Teaching Plan 2024

Weightage of Content

Question Paper design

Related:

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus All Subjects(2023-2024)

HBSE Class 10 English General Instructions:

1.Annual Examination will be based on the entire syllabus

2.The annual examination will consist of 80marks and rest 20 marks will be dedicated to Internal Assessments

3. For Internal Assessment: There will be a Periodic Assessment that would include:

4.For 6 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks and one Pre-Board exam will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

5.For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

6. For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Class Room Participation).

7.For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

8.For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks

Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks

Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks

Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks

Above 95% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 10 English Course Structure 2023-24

Sr No. Name of Books Lessons/Topics 1. First Flight Lessons: 1. A Letter to God 2. Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 3. Two Stories about Flying i) His First Flight ii) The Black Aeroplane 4. From the Diary of Anne Frank 5. Glimpses Of India i) A Baker from Goa ii) Coorg iii) Tea from Assam 6. Mijbil the Otter 7. Madam Rides the Bus 8. The Sermon at Benares 9. The Proposal Poems: 1. Dust of Snow 2. Fire and Ice 3. A Tiger in the Zoo 4. How to Tell Wild Animals 5. The Ball Poem 6. Amanda! 7. The Trees 8. Fog 9. The Tale of Custard the Dragon 10.For Anne Gregory 2. Footprints Without Feet Lessons: 1. A Triumph of Surgery 2. The Thief’s Story 3. The Midnight Visitor 4. A Question of Trust 5. Footprints Without Feet 6. The Making of a Scientist 7. The Necklace 8. Bholi 9. The Book that Saved the Earth 3. Grammar Topics: 1. Punctuation Marks 2. Articles 3. Tenses 4. Reported Speech 5. Modals 6. Simple, Compound &Complex Sentences 7. Clauses (Noun, Adjective & Adverb) 8. Non-Finites 9. Idioms 10. Phrasal Verbs 11. Figures of Speech 4. Writing Skill Topics: 1. Applications 2. Letters 3. Description of Events/Incidents 4. Paragraph Writing 5. Story Writing 6. Report Writing 7. Classified Advertisement 8. Interviews 9. Conversation 5. Reading Skill Unseen Passages

Prescribed Books:

NCERT- First Flight(Main Reader) NCERT-Footprints Without Feet(Supplementary)

For complete HBSE Class 10 English Syllabus, click on the link below.

Also find:

HBSE Syllabus Class 9 and 10 (2023-2024)

HBSE Syllabus for Class 10 and 12 (2023-2024)