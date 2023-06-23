HBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: PDF download

Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH), famously known as Haryana Board has released its syllabus for the current academic year 2023-2024. Here, you can find HBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Social Science. Also, find attached the Question paper design for HBSE Social Science Board Exam 2024.

HBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2024: This article brings to you a detailed syllabus for HBSE Class 10 Social Science. You can also find the question paper design for the same, here. Both of these important resources will prove to be useful for students appearing in HSBE Board Exam 2024. The HBSE Board exam is conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH). It is often popularly referred to as Haryana Board.

As per the latest syllabus released by BSEH for Class 10 Social Science, marks distribution for Social Science Board Exam 2024 is done in the following manner:

80 marks for Annual Examination

20 marks for Internal Evaluations

Internal Evaluations are further divided as:

For 6 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks toward the final Internal Assessment. One Pre-Board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks toward the final Internal Assessment.

For 2 marks- One Half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give a maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Class Room Participation).

For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

For 5 marks- Attendance of students will be awarded 05 marks as: Above 75% to 80%- 01 marks

Above 80% to 85%- 02 marks

Above 85% to 90%- 03 marks

Above 90% to 95%- 04 marks

Above 95% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2024

HBSE detailed Syllabus for Class 10 Social Science is presented below:

Bharat and the World

1.Sarasvati - Sindhu Civilization ·

Expansion ·

Chronology ·

Town Planning ·

Art Of Sarasvati- Sindhu Civilization ·

Political Life ·

Social Life ·

Economic Life ·

Religious Life ·

Causes Of Decline

2.Major Civilizations Of The Ancient World ·

Egyptian civilization - Politics, Administration, Economy And Commerce, Culture and Religion ·

Mesopotamian Civilization ·

Greek Civilization ·

Roman Civilization ·

Chinese Civilization ·

Maya Civilization

3.Major Philosophies Of The World ·

Meaning And Characteristics Of Dharma ·

Vedic Philosophy ·

Jainism ·

Buddhism ·

Zoroastrianism ·

Judaism ·

Confucianism

4.Medieval Society: Europe And India ·

European Society ·

Contemporary Indian Society

5.Christianity And Islam: Rise And Conflict

Christianity ·

Islam ·

Conflict Of Christianity And Islam ·

Four Great Crusades ·

Four Smaller Crusades ·

Impact Of The Conflict

6.Foreign Invasions on India ·

Foreign Invasions On India- The Early Invasion of Arabs (636 AD to 712 AD), Invasion of Muhammad Bin Qasim ( 712 AD), Invasion of Mahmud Ghaznavi, Invasion of Muhammad Ghori, Invasion of Mongols, Invasion of Timur, Invasion of Babur, Invasion of Nadirshah, Invasion of Ahmedshah Abdali ·

Effects of Foreign Invasions on India

7.Colonialism and Imperialism ·

Colonialism ·

Causes For The Establishment of Colonies ·

Conditions Conducive to the Expansion of Imperialism

Development of Imperialism

Impact of Imperialism

8.Movement against British Colonialism in India ·

Struggle against Imperialism before 1857 AD ·

Great Freedom Struggle of 1857 AD ·

Struggle between 1857 AD and 1900AD ·

Struggles and Movements of Nationalists ·

Revolutionary Movement ( 1894 AD – 1947 AD) ·

Non Violence Movement

9.50 Years of Independent India ·

Partition of Country ·

Integration of Princely States ·

Making of the Constitution ·

Country’s First Election ·

Reorganization of States ·

Independence of the Regions under French and Portuguese ·

Non–Aligned Movement ·

Green Revolution ·

Period of Emergency ·

Shah Bano Case ·

Economic Planning and Development ·

India's Scientific Advancement ·

India's Foreign policy

Democratic Politics-II

1.Power Sharing ·

Belgium and Sri Lanka ·

Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka ·

Accommodation in Belgium ·

Why Power Sharing is Desirable? ·

Forms of Power Sharing

2.Federalism ·

What is Federalism? ·

What makes India a Federal Country? ·

How is Federalism Practised? ·

Decentralization in India

3.Gender , Religion, and Caste ·

Gender and Politics- Public Private Division, Women ‘s Political Representation ·

Religion, Communalism, and Politics - Communalism, - Secular State

Caste and Politics- Caste and Inequalities, Caste in Politics

Politics in Caste

Political Parties ·

Why do we Need Political Parties - Meaning, Functions, Necessity

How many Parties should we have?

National Political Parties

State Parties

Challenges to Political Parties

How can Parties be Reformed ?

4.Outcomes of Democracy ·

How do we assess Democracy‘s Outcomes? ·

Accountable, Responsive, and Legitimate Government ·

Economic Growth and Development ·

Reduction of Inequality and Poverty ·

Accommodation of Social Diversity ·

Dignity and Freedom of Citizens

For further details on HBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus and Question Paper Design, click on the link below:

