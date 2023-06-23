HBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Available for download

HBSE has released its Class 10 Science Syllabus for the academic session 2023-2024. Find attached the detailed Science Syllabus, here. You can also find the Question Paper design for HBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2024.

Haryana Board Class 10 Science Syllabus 2024: This article brings to you a detailed Syllabus for HBSE Class 10 Science. This syllabus is present for students of the current academic session 2023-2024, who are going to appear in the upcoming HBSE Board Examinations 2024. We have also attached a question paper design here to assist you in your preparation for Board exams.

For Science, BHSE has laid out marks distribution in a bit different way. Marks have been distributed among three types of assessments which are, Annual Examination for 60 marks, Practical Examination for 20 marks, and Internal Assessment for 20 marks. Further divisions among these are described below:

For Practical Examination:

Two experiments of 6 marks each. One activity of 3 marks. Practical record of 2 marks Viva-voce of 3 marks.

For Internal Assessment:

There will be a Periodic Assessment that would include:

For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks toward the final Internal Assessment. For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. For 2 marks- One Pre-Board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give a maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation). For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as: Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks

Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks

Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks

Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks

Above 95% to 100% - 05 marks

The detailed Syllabus for HBSE Class 10 Science is presented below:

Unit 1: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

Chemical equations: Writing a chemical equation, Balanced chemical equations; Types of chemical reactions: Combination reaction, Decomposition reaction, Displacement reaction, Double displacement reaction, Oxidation, and reduction; Have you observed the effects of oxidation reactions in everyday life: Corrosion, Rancidity

Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

Understanding the chemical properties of acids and bases: Acids and bases in the laboratory, How do acids and bases react with metals, How do metal carbonates and metal hydrogen carbonate react with acids, How do acids and bases react with each other, Reaction of metallic oxides with acids, Reaction of non-metallic oxide with base; What do all acids and all bases have in common: What happens to an acid or a base in a water solution; How strong are acid or base solutions: Importance of pH in everyday life: Are plants and animals pH sensitive, what is the pH of the soil in your backyard, pH in our digestive system, pH change as the cause of tooth decay, self defense by animals and plants through chemical warfare; More about salts: Family of salts, pH of salts, Chemicals from common salt: common salt – raw material for chemicals, sodium hydroxide, bleaching powder, baking soda, washing soda, Are the crystals of salts really dry: Plaster of Paris

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-metals

Physical properties: Metals, Non-metals; Chemical properties of metals: What happens when metals are burnt in air, What happens when metals react with water, What happens when metals react with acids, How do metals react with solutions of other metal salts, The reactivity series; How do metals and non-metals react: Properties of ionic compounds; Occurrence of metals: Extraction of metals, Enrichment of ores, Extracting metals low in the activity series, Extracting metals in the middle of activity series, Extracting metals towards the top of the activity series, Refining of metals: electrolytic refining; Corrosion: Prevention of corrosion

Chapter 4: Carbon and its Compounds

Bonding in carbon-the covalent bond; Versatile nature of carbon: Saturated and unsaturated carbon compounds, Chains, branches, and ring, Will you be my friend, Homologous series, Nomenclature of carbon compounds; Chemical properties of carbon compounds: Combustion, Oxidation, Addition reaction, Substitution reaction; Some important carbon compounds Ethanol and Ethanoic acid: Properties of ethanol: reaction with sodium, reaction to give unsaturated hydrocarbon, Properties of ethanoic acid: esterification reaction, reaction with a base, reaction with carbonates and hydrogen carbonates; Soaps and detergents

Unit 2: World of Living

Chapter 5: Life Processes

What are life processes; Nutrition: Autotrophic nutrition, Heterotrophic nutrition, How do organism obtain their nutrition, Nutrition in human beings; Respiration: Break-down of glucose by various pathways, Human respiratory system; Transportation: Transportation in human beings: Our pump-heart, double circulation, blood vessels, maintenance by platelets, lymph, Transportation in plants: transport of water, transport of food and other substances; Excretion: Excretion in human beings, Excretion in plants

Chapter 6: Control and Coordination

Animals- nervous system: What happens in reflex actions, Human brain, How are these tissues protected, How does the nervous tissue cause action; Coordination in plants: Immediate response to stimulus, Movement due to growth; Hormones in animals

Chapter 7: How do Organisms Reproduce?

Do organisms create exact copies of themselves: The importance of variation; Modes of reproduction used by single organisms: Fission, Fragmentation, Regeneration, Budding, Vegetative propagation, Spore formation; Sexual reproduction: Why the sexual mode of reproduction, Sexual reproduction in flowering plants, Reproduction in human beings: male reproductive system, female reproductive system, what happens when the egg is not fertilized, reproductive health

Chapter 8: Heredity

Accumulation of variation during reproduction; Heredity: Inherited traits, Rules for the inheritance of traits- Mendel’s contributions, How do these traits get expressed, Sex determination

Unit 3: Natural Phenomena

Chapter 9: Light-Reflection and Refraction

Reflection of light; Spherical mirrors: Image formation by spherical mirrors, Representation of images formed by a spherical mirror using ray diagrams: image formation by a concave mirror, image formation by a convex mirror, Sign convention for reflection by spherical mirrors, Mirror formula, and magnification; Refraction of light: Refraction through a rectangular glass slab, The refractive index, Refraction by spherical lenses, Image formation by lenses, Image formation in lenses using ray diagrams, Sign convention for spherical lenses, Lens formula and magnification, Power of a lens

Chapter 10: Human Eye and Colourful World

The human eye: Power of accommodation; Defects of vision and their correction: Myopia, Hypermetropia, Presbyopia; Refraction of light through a prism; Dispersion of white light by a glass prism; Atmospheric refraction: Twinkling of stars, Advanced sunrise and delayed sunset; Scattering of light: Tyndall effect, Why is the colour of the clear sky blue

Unit 4: Effects of Current

Chapter 11: Electricity

Electric current and circuit; Electric potential and potential difference; Circuit diagram; Ohm’s Law; Factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends; Resistance of a system of resistors: Resistors in series, Resistors in parallel; Heating effect of electric current: Practical applications of heating effect of electric current; Electric power

Chapter 12: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Magnetic field and field lines; Magnetic field due to a current carrying conductor: Magnetic field due to a current through a straight conductor, Right-hand thumb rule, Magnetic field due to a current through a circular loop, Magnetic field due to a current in a solenoid; Force on a current-carrying conductor in a magnetic field; Domestic electric circuits

Unit 5: Natural Resources

Chapter 13: Our Environment

Eco-system-what are its components: Food chains and webs; How do our activities affect the environment: Ozone layer and how it is getting depleted, Managing the garbage we produce.

Practicals:

Study the chemical reaction of an iron nail with aqueous copper sulphate. Find the pH of the given samples of solutions of solids or fruit juices using pH paper. Show that crystals of copper sulphate contain water of crystallization. Study the reaction of metals with water under different temperature conditions. Study desertification reaction between alcohol and carboxylic acid. 6. Study the action of salivary amylase on the starch solution. Study the phenomenon of phototropism and geotropism in plants. .Study the parts of a flower and their role in sexual reproduction. 9. Determine the focal length of a thin convex lens by obtaining the image of a distant object. Trace the path of a ray of light through a glass prism and measure the angle of deviation. Study the dependence of the potential difference across a resistor on the current through it to determine its resistance and to verify Ohm’s law. Draw magnetic field lines of a bar magnet.

To download the complete syllabus, click on the link below.

