HBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: Available for download

HBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has released its syllabus for the academic session 2023-2024. In this article, we have covered a detailed syllabus for HSBE Class 10 Mathematics. Also, find attached the question paper design for HBSE Mathematics Board Exam. This syllabus is important for students appearing in HBSE Board Exams 2023-2024.
BSEH Mathematics Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks and rest 20 marks are dedicated to various types of internal assessments. Two SAT tests will be conducted for 6 marks, a Mid-term exam for 2 marks, Classroom participation for 2 marks, 5 marks for attendance, and 5 marks for project work. Integration of these assessments will form an internal evaluation for 20 marks. Attendance is further categorized on the basis of percentage. Students with 75%-80% attendance qualify for 1 mark, those with 80%-85% score 2 marks, those with 85%-90% score 3 marks, with 90%-95% marks get 4 marks, and those with above 95% marks are qualified for 5 marks.
Find below the Course Structure for HBSE Class 10 Mathematics
|
Unit No
|
Unit Name
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
I
|
Number System
|
CHAPTER-1:Real Numbers
|
06
|
II
|
Algebra
|
CHAPTER-2: Polynomials CHAPTER-3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables CHAPTER-4:Quadratic Equations
CHAPTER-5:Arithmetic Progressions
|
20
|
III
|
Co-ordinate Geometry
|
CHAPTER-7:Coordinate Geometry
|
06
|
IV
|
Geometry
|
CHAPTER-6:Triangles CHAPTER-10:Circles
|
15
|
V
|
Trigonometry
|
CHAPTER-8:Introduction to Trigonometry CHAPTER-9:Some Applications of Trigonometry
|
12
|
VI
|
Mensuration
|
CHAPTER-12:Areas Related to Circles CHAPTER-13:Surface Areas and Volumes
|
10
|
VII
|
Statistics and Probability
|
CHAPTER-14:Statistics CHAPTER-15:Probability
|
11
|
|
|
Total
|
80
|
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
BSEH has deleted a few topics from the Mathematics textbook. Find below, deleted Syllabus for HBSE Mathematics Board Exam 2024.
|
Chapter Name
|
Deleted Topic
|
Real Numbers
|
|
Polynomials
|
|
Pair of Linear equations in Two variables
|
|
Quadratic Equations
|
|
Co-ordinate Geometry
|
|
Triangles
|
|
Constructions
|
|
Introduction to trigonometry
|
|
Mensuration (Area related to circles)
|
|
Surface Areas and Volumes
|
|
Statistics
|
|
Probability
|
HBSE Class 12 Mathematics Question Paper Design 2023-2024
|
Type of question
|
Marks
|
No. Of questions
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Questions
|
1
|
20
|
18 MCQs, one-word answer, fill in the blanks, True/False and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each
|
20
|
Very Short Answer Type Questions
|
2
|
5
|
5 Very Short Answer type questions of 2 marks each
Two internal choices available)
|
10
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
3
|
6
|
6 Short Answer type questions of 3 marks each
(Two internal choices available)
|
18
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
5
|
4
|
4 Long Answer type questions of 5 marks each
(Two internal choices available )
|
20
|
Source Based Questions
|
4
|
3
|
3 Source based /case based/ passage based /integrated units of assessment 4 marks each
|
12
|
Total
|
|
38
|
|
80
For the detailed chapter-wise Syllabus, click on the link below.
