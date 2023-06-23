HBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: Available for download

Haryana Board has released its Syllabus 2024 for all subjects. In this article, you can find the syllabus for HBSE Class 10 Mathematics. Also, find the question paper design for HBSE Board Examinations 2024.

HBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has released its syllabus for the academic session 2023-2024. In this article, we have covered a detailed syllabus for HSBE Class 10 Mathematics. Also, find attached the question paper design for HBSE Mathematics Board Exam. This syllabus is important for students appearing in HBSE Board Exams 2023-2024.

BSEH Mathematics Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks and rest 20 marks are dedicated to various types of internal assessments. Two SAT tests will be conducted for 6 marks, a Mid-term exam for 2 marks, Classroom participation for 2 marks, 5 marks for attendance, and 5 marks for project work. Integration of these assessments will form an internal evaluation for 20 marks. Attendance is further categorized on the basis of percentage. Students with 75%-80% attendance qualify for 1 mark, those with 80%-85% score 2 marks, those with 85%-90% score 3 marks, with 90%-95% marks get 4 marks, and those with above 95% marks are qualified for 5 marks.

Find below the Course Structure for HBSE Class 10 Mathematics

Unit No Unit Name Chapters Marks I Number System CHAPTER-1:Real Numbers 06 II Algebra CHAPTER-2: Polynomials CHAPTER-3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables CHAPTER-4:Quadratic Equations CHAPTER-5:Arithmetic Progressions 20 III Co-ordinate Geometry CHAPTER-7:Coordinate Geometry 06 IV Geometry CHAPTER-6:Triangles CHAPTER-10:Circles 15 V Trigonometry CHAPTER-8:Introduction to Trigonometry CHAPTER-9:Some Applications of Trigonometry 12 VI Mensuration CHAPTER-12:Areas Related to Circles CHAPTER-13:Surface Areas and Volumes 10 VII Statistics and Probability CHAPTER-14:Statistics CHAPTER-15:Probability 11 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

BSEH has deleted a few topics from the Mathematics textbook. Find below, deleted Syllabus for HBSE Mathematics Board Exam 2024.

Chapter Name Deleted Topic Real Numbers Euclid’s Division Lemma

Revisiting Rational Numbers and their decimal expansions Polynomials Division Algorithm for polynomials Pair of Linear equations in Two variables Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Algebraic Methods of Solving a Pair of Linear Equations (Cross-Multiplication Method)

Equations Reducible to a Pair of Linear Equations in Variables Quadratic Equations Solution of Quadratic Equation by Completing the Square Co-ordinate Geometry Area of a Triangle Triangles Areas of Similar Triangles

Pythagoras Theorem Constructions Full chapter deleted Introduction to trigonometry Trigonometric Ratios of Complementary Angles Mensuration (Area related to circles) Perimeter and Area of a Circle- A Review

Area of Combinations Plane Figures Surface Areas and Volumes Conversion of Solid from One Shape to Another

Frustum of a Cone Statistics Graphical Representation of Cumulative Frequency Distribution Probability Exercise 15.2 deleted

HBSE Class 12 Mathematics Question Paper Design 2023-2024

Type of question Marks No. Of questions Description Total Marks Objective Questions 1 20 18 MCQs, one-word answer, fill in the blanks, True/False and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each 20 Very Short Answer Type Questions 2 5 5 Very Short Answer type questions of 2 marks each Two internal choices available) 10 Short Answer Type Questions 3 6 6 Short Answer type questions of 3 marks each (Two internal choices available) 18 Long Answer Type Questions 5 4 4 Long Answer type questions of 5 marks each (Two internal choices available ) 20 Source Based Questions 4 3 3 Source based /case based/ passage based /integrated units of assessment 4 marks each 12 Total 38 80

For the detailed chapter-wise Syllabus, click on the link below.

