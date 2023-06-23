HBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: Available for download

Haryana Board has released its Syllabus 2024 for all subjects. In this article, you can find the syllabus for HBSE Class 10 Mathematics. Also, find the question paper design for HBSE Board Examinations 2024.

HBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has released its syllabus for the academic session 2023-2024. In this article, we have covered a detailed syllabus for HSBE Class 10 Mathematics. Also, find attached the question paper design for HBSE Mathematics Board Exam. This syllabus is important for students appearing in HBSE Board Exams 2023-2024.

BSEH Mathematics Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks and rest 20 marks are dedicated to various types of internal assessments. Two SAT tests will be conducted for 6 marks, a Mid-term exam for 2 marks, Classroom participation for 2 marks, 5 marks for attendance, and 5 marks for project work. Integration of these assessments will form an internal evaluation for 20 marks. Attendance is further categorized on the basis of percentage. Students with 75%-80% attendance qualify for 1 mark, those with 80%-85% score 2 marks, those with 85%-90% score 3 marks, with 90%-95% marks get 4 marks, and those with above 95% marks are qualified for 5 marks.

Find below the Course Structure for HBSE Class 10 Mathematics

Unit No

Unit Name

Chapters

Marks

I

Number System

CHAPTER-1:Real Numbers

06

II

Algebra

CHAPTER-2: Polynomials CHAPTER-3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables CHAPTER-4:Quadratic Equations

CHAPTER-5:Arithmetic Progressions

20

III

Co-ordinate Geometry

CHAPTER-7:Coordinate Geometry

06

IV

Geometry

CHAPTER-6:Triangles CHAPTER-10:Circles

15

V

Trigonometry

CHAPTER-8:Introduction to Trigonometry CHAPTER-9:Some Applications of Trigonometry

12

VI

Mensuration

CHAPTER-12:Areas Related to Circles CHAPTER-13:Surface Areas and Volumes

10

VII

Statistics and Probability

CHAPTER-14:Statistics CHAPTER-15:Probability

11

 

 

Total

80

 

 

Internal Assessment

20

 

 

Grand Total

100

BSEH has deleted a few topics from the Mathematics textbook. Find below, deleted Syllabus for HBSE Mathematics Board Exam 2024.

Chapter Name

Deleted Topic

Real Numbers
  •  Euclid’s Division Lemma
  • Revisiting Rational Numbers and their decimal expansions

Polynomials
  • Division Algorithm for polynomials

Pair of Linear equations in Two variables
  • Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
  • Algebraic Methods of Solving a Pair of Linear Equations (Cross-Multiplication Method)
  • Equations Reducible to a Pair of Linear Equations in Variables

Quadratic Equations
  • Solution of Quadratic Equation by Completing the Square

Co-ordinate Geometry
  • Area of a Triangle

Triangles
  • Areas of Similar Triangles
  •  Pythagoras Theorem

Constructions
  • Full chapter deleted

Introduction to trigonometry
  • Trigonometric Ratios of Complementary Angles

Mensuration (Area related to circles)
  • Perimeter and Area of a Circle- A Review
  • Area of Combinations Plane Figures

Surface Areas and Volumes
  • Conversion of Solid from One Shape to Another
  • Frustum of a Cone

Statistics
  • Graphical Representation of Cumulative Frequency Distribution

Probability
  • Exercise 15.2 deleted

 

HBSE Class 12 Mathematics Question Paper Design 2023-2024

Type of question

Marks

No. Of questions

Description

Total Marks

Objective Questions

1

20

18 MCQs, one-word answer, fill in the blanks, True/False and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each

20

Very Short Answer Type Questions

2

5

5 Very Short Answer type questions of 2 marks each

Two internal choices available)

10

Short Answer Type Questions

3

6

6 Short Answer type questions of 3 marks each

(Two internal choices available)

18

Long Answer Type Questions

5

4

4 Long Answer type questions of 5 marks each

(Two internal choices available )

20

Source Based Questions

4

3

3 Source based /case based/ passage based /integrated units of assessment 4 marks each

12

Total

 

38

 

80

For the detailed chapter-wise Syllabus, click on the link below.

HBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024

Also find:

HBSE Syllabus Class 9 and 10 (2023-2024)

HBSE Syllabus for Class 10 and 12 (2023-2024)

HBSE Syllabus Class 9 (2023-2024)

