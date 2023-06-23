HBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

 BSEH Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024: Haryana Board has released its syllabus for the academic session 2023-2024. Find attached the syllabus for the Class 10 Hindi subject, in detail. Also, find links to HBSE Syllabuses for other classes.

Download HBSE Class 10 English syllabus 2024
Download HBSE Class 10 English syllabus 2024

BSEH Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2024: Haryana Board has recently released its syllabus for the current academic session 2023-2024. Here, we have covered HBSE Syllabus for the Class 10 Hindi subject. You can also find links for HBSE Syllabuses of other classes, here. Find attached the question paper design for HBSE Board Exam 2024.

HBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2024 will be for 100 marks. It is divided such that an annual examination for 80 marks will be held and the rest 20 marks would be assessed based on internal evaluations. Mid-term exams, Class Participation, Project Work, Attendance, and SAT exams are amalgamated to form an internal evaluation of 20 marks. You can check the details of the assessment below.

Related:

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus All Subjects(2023-2024)

HBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-2024

Career Counseling

 

Haryana Board has deleted a few chapters from the Class 10 Hindi textbook. Check the deleted syllabus for HBSE Class 10 Hindi below.

HBSE’s Class 10 Board Exam Question paper will consist of 45 questions in total. These questions are segregated into various forms of questions, with different marks allotted to different forms. It has been presented below as follows:

Forms of Question

No of Questions

Marks per question

Estimated time

Objective Type

26

16Q= MCQ

10Q= Objective

30

Very Short Answers(VSA)

09

09 x 2 = 18

40

Short Answers(SA)

07

7 x 3 = 21

40

Essay Type questions/Long form questions

03

3 x 5 = 15

70

Check monthly- syllabus plan 2023-2024 for HBSE Hindi Subject, by clicking on the link below.

Download HBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024

Also Find:

HBSE Syllabus Class 9 and 10 (2023-2024)

HBSE Syllabus for Class 10 and 12 (2023-2024)

HBSE Syllabus Class 9 (2023-2024)

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next