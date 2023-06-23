HBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

BSEH Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024: Haryana Board has released its syllabus for the academic session 2023-2024. Find attached the syllabus for the Class 10 Hindi subject, in detail. Also, find links to HBSE Syllabuses for other classes.

HBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2024 will be for 100 marks. It is divided such that an annual examination for 80 marks will be held and the rest 20 marks would be assessed based on internal evaluations. Mid-term exams, Class Participation, Project Work, Attendance, and SAT exams are amalgamated to form an internal evaluation of 20 marks. You can check the details of the assessment below.

Haryana Board has deleted a few chapters from the Class 10 Hindi textbook. Check the deleted syllabus for HBSE Class 10 Hindi below.

HBSE’s Class 10 Board Exam Question paper will consist of 45 questions in total. These questions are segregated into various forms of questions, with different marks allotted to different forms. It has been presented below as follows:

Forms of Question No of Questions Marks per question Estimated time Objective Type 26 16Q= MCQ 10Q= Objective 30 Very Short Answers(VSA) 09 09 x 2 = 18 40 Short Answers(SA) 07 7 x 3 = 21 40 Essay Type questions/Long form questions 03 3 x 5 = 15 70

Check monthly- syllabus plan 2023-2024 for HBSE Hindi Subject, by clicking on the link below.

