HBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Out: हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं सप्लीमेंट्री रिजल्ट जारी, bseh.org.in से करें Download

Akshara Verma is a digital journalist working in the GK section of Jagran Josh. She writes in Hindi and is a subject matter expert in Education, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, News, History, and Trending National News, delivering accurate and authoritative content for a wide readership.

A graduate of Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Computer Applications and Management (BVICAM) with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication, Akshara brings a strong academic and professional foundation to her work. She has previously held content writing and Public Relations roles at Genesis BCW and Dainik Bhaskar, experiences that have sharpened her ability to craft impactful, audience-first content across diverse formats. She can be reached at akshara.verma@jagrannewmedia.com.