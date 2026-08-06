HBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Out: हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं सप्लीमेंट्री रिजल्ट जारी, bseh.org.in से करें Download
HBSE 10th-12th Supplementary Exam 2026 के रिजल्ट को आज ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दिया गया है। छात्र नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक से इसे डाउनलोड करें।
Haryana Board HBSE July Compartment Result 2026: हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड (BSEH) द्वारा जुलाई 2026 में आयोजित किए गए 10वीं Secondary और 12वीं Senior Secondary के कंपार्टमेंट एग्जाम का रिजल्ट HBSE July Result 2026 ऑफिशइयल वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दिया गया है। जो छात्र मुख्य एग्जाम में किसी कारणवश फेल होने के बाद जुलाई के इन सप्लीमेंट्री एग्जाम में शामिल हुए थे, वे अब बोर्ड के ऑफिशियल पोर्टल bseh.org.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट ऑनलाइन चेक कर सकते हैं।
हरियाणा बोर्ड द्वारा जारी किए गए दोनों कक्षाओं के रिजल्ट को देखने के लिए छात्रों को अपने रोल नंबर और जन्म तिथि का उपयोग करना होगा। साथ ही, इसी तरीके से छात्र प्रोविजनल डिजिटल स्कोरकार्ड को देख सकते हैं।
HBSE 10th & 12th July Compartment Result 2026 की मुख्य डिटेल्स
HBSE 10th & 12th के सप्लीमेंट्री एग्जाम और रिजल्ट से जुड़ी सभी डिटेल्स को जानने के लिए छात्र नीचे दी गई टेबल को देखें।
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इवेंट
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डिटेल्स
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बोर्ड का नाम
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हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड (BSEH), भिवानी
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एग्जाम का नाम
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HBSE 10th & 12th Compartment / Improvement Exam 2026
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एग्जाम डेट
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12वीं - 09 जुलाई 2026
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रिजल्ट जारी
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06 अगस्त 2026
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आवश्यक क्रेडेंशियल्स
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रोल नंबर और जन्म तिथि
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ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
HBSE 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2026 - यहां क्लिक करें
HBSE 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2026 - यहां क्लिक करें
HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026 कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
HBSE 10th, 12th कंपार्टमेंट रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड करने के लिए छात्र नीचे दिए गए इन आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो करके रिजल्ट को देख और डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं:
- हरियाणा बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर विजिट करें।
- होमपेज पर उपलब्ध ‘Main Website’ बटन पर क्लिक करें।
- 'News / Notifications' या रिजल्ट सेक्शन में जाएं>
- फिर, अपनी संबंधित कक्षा के लिंक ‘Secondary / Senior Secondary Examination July-2026 Result’ पर क्लिक करें।
- नया विंडो खुलने पर रोल नंबर को फील करें।
- फिर, कैप्चा कोड को फिल करें।
- Search Result पर क्लिक करते ही आपका स्कोरकार्ड स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा।
- फिर, छात्र स्कोरकार्ड को डाउनलोड करें।
- एक कलर्ड प्रिंटआउट निकाल लें।
Executive - Editorial
Akshara Verma is a digital journalist working in the GK section of Jagran Josh. She writes in Hindi and is a subject matter expert in Education, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, News, History, and Trending National News, delivering accurate and authoritative content for a wide readership.
A graduate of Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Computer Applications and Management (BVICAM) with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication, Akshara brings a strong academic and professional foundation to her work. She has previously held content writing and Public Relations roles at Genesis BCW and Dainik Bhaskar, experiences that have sharpened her ability to craft impactful, audience-first content across diverse formats. She can be reached at akshara.verma@jagrannewmedia.com.