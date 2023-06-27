HBSE Hindi Syllabus for Class 12 2023: Download Syllabus PDF and Question Paper Design

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2023-24: Haryana Board has published the complete Hindi (Core) curriculum for 2024. Download the 12th class Hindi Core syllabus and question paper design for 2023-24 here.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani (BSEH) has released the subject-wise official curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session. The syllabus for all the language subjects like Hindi, English, Sanskrit and other subjects from all streams has been made available for download on bseh.org.in. From this article, students can access the direct link to download the complete Haryana BSEH 12th Hindi Core syllabus.

The Hindi Core syllabus by BESH confirms that the annual theory exam will be conducted for 80 marks. There will be a 20-mark internal assessment wherein there will be various periodic assessments throughout the academic year.

HBSE Hindi (Core) Syllabus Class 12 Highlights

Subject: Hindi Core

Subject Code: 502

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Annual Exam 80 + Internal Assessment 20)

General Instructions:

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2023-24

HBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

HBSE Hindi Class 12 Prescribed Books:

Haryana BSEH Hindi Class 12 Question Paper Design:

