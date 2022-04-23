HCL GAT Recruitment 2022: Apply for Graduate Apprentice Trainee

Hindustan Copper Limited is hiring Graduate Apprentice Trainee. Candidates can check vacancy, eligibility, stipend, selection process and how to apply here.

HCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), a Miniratna (Category I), incorporated as a Government of India Enterprise, is inviting online applications from Indian Nationals as Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT) for recruitment at its Operating Units located at different places in India including Khetri Copper Complex, Khetrinagar (Rajasthan) [KCC], Indian Copper Complex, Ghatsila (Jharkhand) [ICC] and Malanjkhand Copper Project, Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh) [MCP], at its website (hindustancopper.com).

Notification Details for HCL Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No: :HCL/HR/Graduate Apprentices/2021-22

Important Dates for HCL GAT Recruitment 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 May 2022

HCL GAT 2022 Vacancy and Educational Qualification Details

Apprenticeship Trade Vacancies Eligibility / Qualification Mining 21 Four years Degree in Mining Engineering OR Diploma plus Degree in Mining Engineering Electrical 11 Four years Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology OR Diploma plus Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology Mechanical 10 Four years Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery OR Diploma plus Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery

Engineering Civil 03 Four years Degree in Civil / Architecture Engineering OR Diploma plus Degree in Civil Engineering / Architecture Engineering

HCL GAT Stipend:

Rs.9000/-

Selection Process for HCL GAT 2022

The shortlisted candidates, as per merit based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, shall be called for document verification at respective Units of HCL as selected by the applican

How to Apply for HCL Recruitment 2022 ?