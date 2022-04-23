HCL GAT Recruitment 2022: Apply for Graduate Apprentice Trainee

HCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), a Miniratna (Category I), incorporated as a Government of India Enterprise, is inviting online applications from Indian Nationals as Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT) for recruitment at its Operating Units located at different places in India including Khetri Copper Complex, Khetrinagar (Rajasthan) [KCC], Indian Copper Complex, Ghatsila (Jharkhand) [ICC] and Malanjkhand Copper Project, Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh) [MCP], at its website (hindustancopper.com).
Notification Details for HCL Recruitment 2022:
Advertisement No: :HCL/HR/Graduate Apprentices/2021-22
Important Dates for HCL GAT Recruitment 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 May 2022
HCL GAT 2022 Vacancy and Educational Qualification Details
|Apprenticeship Trade
|Vacancies
|Eligibility / Qualification
|Mining
|21
|Four years Degree in Mining Engineering OR Diploma plus Degree in Mining Engineering
|Electrical
|11
|Four years Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology OR Diploma plus Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology
|Mechanical
|10
|Four years Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery OR Diploma plus Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery
Engineering
|Civil
|03
|Four years Degree in Civil / Architecture Engineering OR Diploma plus Degree in Civil Engineering / Architecture Engineering
HCL GAT Stipend:
Rs.9000/-
Selection Process for HCL GAT 2022
The shortlisted candidates, as per merit based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, shall be called for document verification at respective Units of HCL as selected by the applican
How to Apply for HCL Recruitment 2022 ?
- Register at National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) web portal (http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/).
- To register click on Apply Online against Advertisement No. HCL/HR/Graduate Apprentices/2021-22 on the career page of the HCL website, then click on New User and provide all details.
- After successful registration, login into the candidate dashboard with your registered credentials.
- Login into the candidate dashboard with your registered credentials
- Under Candidate Dashboard, click on Applying Trade Details.
- Select Unit from the Drop-Down List as place of your choice for document verification.
- Select the appropriate Trade for which you would like to apply for, from the DropDown List (either Mining or Electrical or Mechanical or Civil).
- Provide details regarding your personal information, apprenticeship registration number and other details.
- Click on Save and Next
- Select Gender, Marital Status, Category etc.
- . Fill in Correspondence Address, Permanent Address and Click on Save and Next.
- Provide details of Educational Qualification and Click on Save and Next
- Upload the Photo and Signature
- Opt-out the option for disclosure scheme provided under the Right to Information Act, 2005.
- Click on the check box for the declaration by the Candidate. 24. Click on Save and Next.
- Filled form details are displayed, click on edit to modify details ( if any)
- Press Final Submit to Submit the Application Online.
- An online Acknowledgement Slip is generated
- Click on Dashboard at the bottom of the acknowledgment slip.
- Click on Print Application to take printout of the Application and Acknowledgement Report to take printout of the submitted application and acknowledgment report.