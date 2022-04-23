Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

HCL GAT Recruitment 2022: Apply for Graduate Apprentice Trainee

Hindustan Copper Limited is hiring Graduate Apprentice Trainee. Candidates can check vacancy, eligibility, stipend, selection process and how to apply here.

Created On: Apr 23, 2022 20:35 IST
HCL GAT Recruitment 2022
HCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), a Miniratna (Category I), incorporated as a Government of India Enterprise, is inviting online applications from Indian Nationals as Graduate Apprentice Trainee (GAT) for recruitment at its Operating Units located at different places in India including Khetri Copper Complex, Khetrinagar (Rajasthan) [KCC], Indian Copper Complex, Ghatsila (Jharkhand) [ICC] and Malanjkhand Copper Project, Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh) [MCP], at its website (hindustancopper.com).

Notification Details for HCL Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No: :HCL/HR/Graduate Apprentices/2021-22 

Important Dates for HCL GAT Recruitment 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 May 2022

HCL GAT 2022 Vacancy and Educational Qualification Details

Apprenticeship Trade  Vacancies Eligibility / Qualification
Mining 21 Four years Degree in Mining Engineering OR Diploma plus Degree in Mining Engineering
Electrical 11 Four years Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology OR Diploma plus Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology 
Mechanical 10 Four years Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery OR Diploma plus Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery
Engineering
Civil 03 Four years Degree in Civil / Architecture Engineering OR Diploma plus Degree in Civil Engineering / Architecture Engineering

HCL GAT Stipend:

Rs.9000/-

Selection Process for HCL GAT 2022

The shortlisted candidates, as per merit based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, shall be called for document verification at respective Units of HCL as selected by the applican

How to Apply for HCL Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Register at National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) web portal (http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/).
  2. To register click on Apply Online against Advertisement No. HCL/HR/Graduate Apprentices/2021-22 on the career page of the HCL website, then click on New User and provide all details.
  3. After successful registration, login into the candidate dashboard with your registered credentials.
  5. Under Candidate Dashboard, click on Applying Trade Details.
  6. Select Unit from the Drop-Down List as place of your choice for document verification.
  7. Select the appropriate Trade for which you would like to apply for, from the DropDown List (either Mining or Electrical or Mechanical or Civil).
  8. Provide details regarding your personal information, apprenticeship registration number and other details.
  9. Click on Save and Next
  10. Select Gender, Marital Status, Category etc.
  11. . Fill in Correspondence Address, Permanent Address and Click on Save and Next.
  12. Provide details of Educational Qualification and Click on Save and Next
  13. Upload the Photo and Signature
  14. Opt-out the option for disclosure scheme provided under the Right to Information Act, 2005.
  15. Click on the check box for the declaration by the Candidate. 24. Click on Save and Next.
  16. Filled form details are displayed, click on edit to modify details ( if any)
  17. Press Final Submit to Submit the Application Online.
  18. An online Acknowledgement Slip is generated
  19. Click on Dashboard at the bottom of the acknowledgment slip.
  20. Click on Print Application to take printout of the Application and Acknowledgement Report to take printout of the submitted application and acknowledgment report.

HCL GAT Notification Download

HCL GAT Online Application Link

