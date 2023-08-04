BHEL ET Admit Card 2023 OUT: Engineer/Executive Trainee Hall Ticket Direct Link on bhel.com

BHEL Admit Card 2023: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) uploaded the admit card of the online exam conducted for the post of Engineer/Executive Trainee. Candidates can download BHEL Engineer Trainee Admit Card from the official website i.e. careers.bhel.in.
The Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Engineer/Executive Trainees - 2022 shall be conducted on 23 and 24 August 2023.
The candidates can download BHEL Engineer Trainee Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
|BHEL Admit Card 2023
|Download Here