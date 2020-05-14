HFRI Recruitment 2020 for MTS, Forest Guard and Technical Assistant Posts

HFRI Recruitment 2020 : Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Forest Guard and Technical Assistant (Field / Lab Research). The eligible applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of submission of offline application:15 June 2020

Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI) MTS, Forest Guard and Technical Assistant Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 2 Posts

Forest Guard - 5 Posts

Technical Assistant (Field / Lab Research) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for MTS, Forest Guard and Technical Assistant

Educational Qualification:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 10th Passed

Forest Guard - 12th Passed with Science

Technical Assistant (Field / Lab Research) - Bachelor degree in Science in the relevant Field / Specialization or equivalent.

Salary:

Technical Assistant (Field / Lab Research) Level - 5 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix, Pay Scale Rs. 29200-92300 (Pre-revised Pay Band - 2, Rs. 5200-29299 + GP Rs. 2800)

Forest Guard - Level - 2 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix, Pay Scale Rs. 19900-63200 (Pre-revised Pay Band - 2, Rs. 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 1800)

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Level - 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix, Pay Scale Rs. 18000-56900 (Pre-revised Pay Band - 2, Rs. 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 1800)

How to Apply for HFRI Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible applicants can submit their duly filled in application form along with requisite documents to "The Head of Office, Recruitment Cell, Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Conifer Campus, Panthaghati, Shimla (HP) - 171013" on or before 15 June 2020.

