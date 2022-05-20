Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022 for Civ labours (Porters) Posts, Apply Online for 600 Vacancies @himachalhillportercompany.org

Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022 Notification out for 600 vacancies of Civ Labours (Porters). Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022: Himachal Hill Porter Company has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Civ Labour (Porter). Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 0800 Hrs to 1400 Hrs from 01 Jun 2022 to 04 Jun 2022 at Averipatti, Rampur bushar. Distt- Kullu, (HP).

A total of 600 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check vacancy break up, eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 1 to 4 June 2022

Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Civ Labours (Porters) - 600 Posts

Vacancy Break Up

Mate/ Barber/ Washermen/ Cook/Tailor/ EqptRepairer/ Carpenter/ Mason/ Plumber - 51 Posts

Porter - 541 Posts

Safaiwala - 8 Posts

Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

(a) Only Male citizen of India.

(b) Between 18 to 40 years of age as on 01 Jun 2022.

(c) Medically/Physically fit and should not be suffering from any contagious disease.

(d) In possession of Aadhar Card/ Ration Card/ Voter Card/Certificate from village

Panchayat.

(e) Should not have undergone any imprisonment (Local police station certificate to

this effect to be brought by the individual at the time of recruitment).

Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022 Salary

Mate/ Barber/ Washermen/ Cook/Tailor/ EqptRepairer/ Carpenter/ Mason/ Plumber - 27,900/-

Porter- 27,900/-

Safaiwala- 27,900/-

Download Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022 Notification

Himachal Hill Porter Company Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Registration of porters will be done online through https://himachalhillportercompany.org. The online registration portal is open for 10 days from publication date of advertisement.