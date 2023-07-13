HPU Result 2023 at hpuniv.ac.in Check Latest BA, BSc, BCom Results

The Himachal Pradesh University Results 2023 are available online through the student login portal on the university's official website: hpuniv.ac.in. The examination authority releases the results for UG, and PG programmes online. Check semester-wise results here.

HPU Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh University releases the result for BA, BSc, BDS, BAMS, Bcom, BA, MA, MSc, MBBS, and other courses online. Students who appeared in UG/PG semester or final exams can check out and download their HPU results 2023 at hpuniv.ac.in available in PDF format. The HPU mark sheet contains important information such as student name, registration, roll number, father's name, and result.

Himachal Pradesh University is located at Summer Hill, the picturesque suburb of Shimla popularly known as HPU. It was established by an Act of the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh on 22nd July 1970. Himachal Pradesh University is a multi-faculty and affiliating university and has been accredited with an ‘A’ grade by NAAC. The university offers programs in the streams of Science, Commerce, Law, Management, Engineering, etc.

HPU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.Sc, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, MBBS Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update, HPU result 2023 has been released for the following courses and years: MBBS 1st, 2nd Prof. (Part I and II), BAMS (2nd year), BSc (2nd and 3rd year), BDS (1st, 2nd and 3rd year Suppl.), MD/MS (1st year), BHMS (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th prof). Check here the direct link for Himachal Pradesh University, HPU Result 2023 for various yearly examinations:

To Check HPU Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Check HPU Result 2023: Steps to Download Himachal Pradesh University Semester/Yearly Result and Marksheet

Students studying at HPU can go through the steps to know how to download semester, yearly, and final CCSU 2023 results and mark sheets.

HPU Result 2023: How to Check HPU Online Marksheet?

Students can check out 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or final-year results online on the official website of the university. Himachal Pradesh University Result 2023 is uploaded in PDF format and can be checked in the results section. Students can check out the below-mentioned steps to check HPU Results 2023.

HPU Result 2023: How to Check and Download HPU Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPU: hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the result PDF as per course

Step 4: The HPU Result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

HPU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Himachal Pradesh University Marksheet

Check below the course-wise HPU Result direct link (Latest):

Course HPU Result Date Result Link BHM 1st Sem July 7, 2023 Click Here Final Result for Five Year Integrated Course in Tourism & Travel Management (FYICTTM) July 7, 2023 Click Here MBBS Final Prof. Part II May 30, 2023 Click Here MD/MS 1st Year March 31, 2023 Click Here BHMS 2nd Prof. Exams March 29, 2023 Click Here BHMS 3rd Prof. Exams March 29, 2023 Click Here BHMS 4th Prof. Exams March 29, 2023 Click Here

HPU Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Check out the important details that will be mentioned on the scorecard:

Student name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Father's name

Marks Secured

Abbreviations

HPU Result 2023: How to Apply for Himachal Pradesh University Result Revaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation. The forms are made available on the official website for re-assessment of students’ copies. Check out the following steps to submit the re-evaluation form in offline mode below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Download the re-evaluation form

Step 3: Now, fill out the form and pay the prescribed fee

Step 4: Submit the application form with the application fee payment receipt in an envelope to the Registrar's Office of the University/Affiliated College.

HPU Re-evaluation Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

HPU Result Re-evaluation 2023: Check Required Fee and Details to be Filled

Mandatory Details to be filled out are:

Student’s Name

Fathers’ Name

Semester and Session Year

Exam Roll Number

Name of subjects and marks secured

Revaluation fee deets

Student's Address

Sample handwriting of the student

Signature

HPU Re-evaluation Fee 2023

Check out the prescribed fee for various courses below:

Course Name Fee (INR) Certificate/Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree Courses (Per Paper) 300 Re-evaluation of Master’s Level Degree Courses (Per Paper) 400 Re-checking of Answer Books (UG / PG) (Per Paper) 400/ 500

HPU Supplementary Application 2023

If the student fails in any of the subjects while taking regular term exams, he/she can apply for supplementary exams. The HP University re-evaluation form 2023 is made available in the notifications section and students have to download and fill it out. After filling out the application form, the required fee is to be paid via Challan, DD, and attach to the application form.

HPU Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh University Evaluation Scheme

HP University follows the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) framework, which allows students to choose their courses from a list of prescribed core, elective, and skill-based courses. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to graduate, but they can choose any combination of courses that meet the minimum requirement.

The Continuous Comprehensive Assessment (CCA) accounts for 30% of the total marks in a course, while the End Semester Examination (ESE) accounts for the remaining 70%. The CCA consists of a mid-term exam worth 15 marks, 10 marks for assignments, tutorials, and term papers, and 5 marks for class attendance. The ESE is a three-hour exam. To pass a course, students must pass both the CCA and ESE.

Programmes Offered at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU)

As of 2023, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) offers a total of 279 programmes across its various schools and departments. These programmes are offered at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.

Name of courses Total Numbers Undergraduate 93 Postgraduate 141 Doctoral 45

HPU Highlights: Himachal Pradesh University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the HP University overview and highlights.