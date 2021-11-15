HJS Answer Key 2021 Released, Submit Objection for Haryana Judicial Service Till 21 Nov @highcourtchd.gov.in

HJS Answer Key 2021 has been released by Punjab and Haryana Court on highcourtchd.gov.in. Check PDF and Objection Link Here.

Haryana Judicial Answer Key 2021: Punjab and Haryana Court has uploaded the answer key along with Master Copy of question paper of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can download Punjab and Haryana Punjab High Court Answer Key from the its official website - highcourtchd.gov.in.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) had conducted the Haryana Judiciary Exam was held on 13 November 2021 (Saturday). Those who participated in the exam can download HPSC Answer Key directly through the link given below:

Haryana Judicial Answer Key 2021

Such candidates are also invited to submit objection(s), if any,through objection portal/link (www.phhc.gov.in/home.php?search_param=exam_obj) on official website of Hon‘ble High Court. The link is available till 5:00 PM of 21 November 2021.

Haryana Judicial Answer Key Objection Link

How to Download HJS Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of Punjab and Haryana Court i.e. highcourtchd.gov.in

Click on the link flashing on the homepage ‘RECRUITMENTS HCS (JB) Prel. Examination-2021 (Answer Key / Objection Portal)’

Download HJS Answer Key PDF and check answer

If you a objection,against any answer the click on the link provided in the PDF

Enter your Roll Number, Select Exam, and Question

Submit your objection