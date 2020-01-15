Honor Products Launched in India: Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i at Rs.13999, 12999, 1999 Respectively - Check Offers and Availability

Honor launched three new products in the Indian market on Tuesday. Honor launched Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i. Honor 9X smartphone will be available on Flipkart on sale starting from January 19, 2020, onwards. Honor launched Honor 9X’s global variant in the Indian market and the smartphone has different specifications as compared to Honor 9X which is available in the Chinese market. Honor Band 5i can be directly plugged into a USB port for charging. The Honor Magic Watch 2 is packed with GPS support and can also detect common sleeping disorders. Let's have a look at the features of the three products from Honor:

Honor 9X: Specifications, Price in India, Availability in India, Discounts, and Colors

Honor 9X: Specifications and Price

The Honor launched its global variant of the Honor 9X in the Indian market. Honor 9X is launched in two variants- 4GB+128GB which is the basic variant having a price tag of Rs. 13,999 while the 6GB+128GB version of Honor 9X comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. Honor 9X has a 6.59-inch notch-less display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Honor 9X sports a 16MP pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP). The phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC and runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 out of the box. Honor 9X is packed with a powerful 4000mAh battery having a 10W charging support.

Talking about the connectivity options, Honor 9X has 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS. On the other hand, Honor 9X has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, compass, ambient light sensor, and a gravity sensor.

Honor 9X: Colors, Availability in India, Offers

Honor 9X is available in two colors, i.e., Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue. Honor 9X will go on sale on January 19, 2020, via Flipkart. You can avail a discount worth Rs. 1000 on Honor 9X (4GB+128GB) variant provided you buy the smartphone on the first day of sale. Other offers include a 10% discount on ICICI Bank’s Credit Card and Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Debit/Credit Card. This offer will be available from January 19, 2020, to January 22, 2020.

Honor Magic Watch 2: Specifications, Price in India, Availability in India, Colors, and Offers

Honor Magic Watch 2: Specifications, Price in India, and Colors

Honor Magic Watch 2 is available in two sizes in India- 42mm model and 46mm model. Honor Magic Watch 2 is powered by Kirin A1 SoC. The Honor Magic Watch 2 is built up of stainless steel. The watch is 5ATM water-resistant and can diagnose six common types of sleeping disorders. Honor Magic Watch 2 has 8 outdoor modes, seven indoor modes, and a virtual pace-setter along with heart rate and sleep monitoring.

Honor Magic Watch 2 (42mm model)- The 42mm model of Honor magic Watch 2 is packed with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display having a screen resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. It also boasts 7 days of battery life. This variant is available in two colors: Agate Black (Rs.11,999) and Sakura Gold (Rs.14,999).

Honor Magic Watch 2 (46mm model)- The 46mm model of Honor magic Watch 2 is packed with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display having a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It also boasts 14 days of battery life. This variant is available in two colors: Charcoal Black (Rs.12,999) and Flax Brown (Rs.14,999).

Honor Magic Watch 2: Availability in India and Offers

Honor Magic Watch 2 will available in India via sale on Amazon starting at 12pm on January 18, 2020, for Prime Members and on January 19, 2020, or regular members. On the purchase of Honor Magic Watch 2, customers will get a free Honor AM61 Bluetooth earphones valid from January 19, 2020, to January 22, 2020. Other offers include a 6-month no-cost EMI on all credit and debit cards. SBI cardholders will get a 10% discount.

Honor Band 5i: Specifications, Price in India, Availability in India, and Colors

Honor Band 5i: Specifications

Honor Band 5i is packed with a 0.96-inch TFT color display having a screen resolution of 160 x 80 pixels. Honor Band 5i boasts to provide 9 days of battery life with a 91mAh battery. It can track 9 sport modes. The band is also equipped with Bluetooth v4.2. It also offers water resistance up to 5ATM. Honor Band 5i is packed with a 3-axis inertial sensor, optical heart rate sensor and infrared light wearing detection sensor. The feature that stands out is the ability to plug into a USB port for charging and takes roughly 1.5 hours to fully charge the Honor Band 5i. You can pair the Honor Band 5i with your smartphone running on Android 4.4 and above, iOS 9.0 and above. The band is lightweight and weighs around 24grams.

Honor Band 5i: Price in India, Availability in India, and Colors

Honor Band 5i has a price tag of Rs.1,999 and will be available in India via sale on Amazon starting at 12pm for Prime Customers on January 18, 2020, and on January 19, 2020, for Regular Customers. The band is available in three colors- Meteorite Black, Olive Green, and Coral Powder.

These were the products that Honor has launched in the Indian market and they will go on sale via Amazon (Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i ) and Flipkart (Honor 9X smartphone) on January 18, 2020, and January 19, 2020, respectively.