How Do Organisms Reproduce?: This article delves into the fundamental concepts of reproduction in animals from the NCERT Class 10 Science book. Test your knowledge of the concepts in this chapter with these multiple choice questions.

CBSE Class 10 MCQs of Science, NCERT Chapter 7 - How Do Organisms Reproduce? Download PDF

In the fascinating realm of biology, the study of reproduction in animals forms a fundamental cornerstone. Join us as we explore the concepts of reproduction in animals in our adventure of learning biology.

10 MCQs on Chapter 7 - How Do Organisms Reproduce?

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 7 - How Do Organisms Reproduce? from the NCERT Class 10 Science book:

Question 1:

Which of the following is an asexual mode of reproduction?

A) Fertilization B) Budding C) Meiosis D) Gametogenesis

Question 2:

The process of transfer of pollen grains from the anther to the stigma of a flower is known as:

A) Fertilization B) Pollination C) Germination D) Seed dispersal

Question 3:

In humans, the gametes are produced in:

A) Ovaries and testes B) Uterus and ovaries C) Ovaries and vas deferens D) Ovaries and fallopian tubes

Question 4:

Which of the following statements is true for sexual reproduction?

A) It involves a single parent. B) It leads to limited variations in offspring. C) Offspring are genetically identical to parents. D) Offspring inherit traits from both parents.

Question 5:

Binary fission is a mode of reproduction commonly observed in:

A) Humans B) Bacteria C) Flowering plants D) Animals with external fertilization

Question 6:

Identify the organism that reproduces by the fragmentation method:

A) Amoeba B) Earthworm C) Hydra D) Fish

Question 7:

Which of the following is a male reproductive part of a flower?

A) Ovary B) Style C) Stigma D) Stamen

Question 8:

The fusion of male and female gametes is known as:

A) Germination B) Pollination C) Fertilization D) Fragmentation

Question 9:

Offspring formed by asexual reproduction are genetically identical to the:

A) Grandparents B) Siblings C) Parent D) Both parents

Question 10:

The process of shedding of the uterine lining along with the unfertilized egg is called:

A) Ovulation B) Menstruation C) Fertilization D) Implantation

Answer Key:

1) B) Budding

2) B) Pollination

3) A) Ovaries and testes

4) D) Offspring inherit traits from both parents.

5) B) Bacteria

6) C) Hydra

7) D) Stamen

8) C) Fertilization

9) C) Parent

10) B) Menstruation

