HP Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2023-24: Download To Know Question Paper Design

HP Board Model Paper 2024 Class 12 Accountancy: Check HPBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper question paper design and marking scheme for the upcoming board exam. Download the latest model paper in PDF here.

HPBOSE Class 12th Accountancy Model Paper 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) annual board examinations for the 2023-24 session are scheduled to take place in March-April 2024. These exams will follow the latest model papers released by the HP Board. We are offering the HPBOSE Class 12 Accountancy model paper in PDF format for students to download in PDF format here. This model paper is an excellent resource for practising a variety of questions and evaluating your level of preparedness for the upcoming board exams. Furthermore, it provides insights into the anticipated format and question types for the HPBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2024.

HP Board Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2024 Format

The HP Board Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2024 will be for 60 marks with a duration of 3 hours. The paper will have a total of 19 questions of different formats including MCQs, and short and long answer type questions with the following marking scheme:

Question No: (1) MCQs carrying 1 marks each

Question No: (2-8) short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each

Question No: (9-11) descriptive answer type questions carrying 3 marks each

Question No: (12-14) long answer type questions carrying 4-5 marks each.

Question No: (15-19) application-based questions carrying 2-3 marks each

All questions will be compulsory however internal choice will be given in some questions.

Also Read: HP Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24

Check the HP Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2023-24 below:

Multiple choice questions

Q.1. (i) Receipts and payments account shows

(a) a debit balance

(b)a credit balance

(c) surplus or deficit

(d)capital fund

(ii) Payment of honorarium to secretary is treated as

(a) Capital expense

(b) revenue expense

(c) cash expense

(d) none of the above

(iii) Rate of interest on partners loan in the absence of partnership deed

(a) 7%

(b) 9%

(c) 6%

(d) 5%

(iv) Recording of an unrecorded liability on the reconstitution of a partnership firm will be -

(a) again to the existing partners

(b) a loss to the existing partners

(c) neither again nor a loss to the existing partners

(d) none of the above

(v) If the new partner brings his share of goodwill in cash, it will be shared by old partners in which ratio.

(a) new profit sharing ratio

(b) sacrificing ratio

(c) gaining ratio

(d) old profit sharing ratio

(vi) Revaluation account is a

(a) Real account

(b) nominal account

(c) personal account

(d) Capital account

(vii) The amount of shares issued to promoters for their services will be debited to

(a) To Goodwill account

(b) To promoters account

(c) To profit and loss account

(d) none of the above

(viii) Shareholders get from the company

(a) interest

(b) profit

(c) dividend

(d) commission

(ix) Debenture holders are the

(a) customer of the company

(d) owner of the company

(c) manager of the company

(d) creditors of the company

(x) Under which headings live stock’s is shown in the balance sheet

(a) Investments

(b) loan and advances

(c) miscellaneous expenditures

(d) fixed assets

To check all questions, download the full model paper from the link below: