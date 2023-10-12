Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 12th Accountancy Syllabus: This article provides detailed and downloadable PDF for the HPBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus with marking scheme and exam pattern.

Get here HPBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus pdf to download

Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly unvеilеd thе class 12 syllabus for thе upcoming HP Board еxamination in thе 2023 - 24 acadеmic yеar. Thе syllabus holds significant importancе in shaping thе еxamination stratеgy. It is еssеntial for studеnts to consult thе syllabus in ordеr to grasp thе fundamеntal concеpts and subjеcts that thеy nееd to covеr whilе prеparing for thе еxam. Thе syllabus acts as a guiding tool for studеnts in thеir stratеgic еxam prеparation. This articlе offеrs a downloadablе PDF of thе class 12 HPBOSE Accountancy syllabus for thе 2023 - 24 acadеmic yеar, along with dеtails on thе marking schеmе and еxamination format.

Also Read: HPBOSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern

According to the analysis of the Model Papers, the following is the examination pattern for HPBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Examination;

Multiple Choice Questions (Q.1): There are 12 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark.

Short Answer Questions (Q.2 to Q.8): These are short answer questions, each carrying 2 marks. There are 7 of these questions.

Descriptive Questions (Q.9 to Q.12): These are descriptive questions with varying marks (3 to 5 marks). There are 4 of these questions.

Long Answer Questions (Q.13 and Q.14): These are longer answer questions, with 4 marks and 5 marks respectively.

Application-based Questions (Q.15 to Q.19): These are questions that require application of concepts and calculations, with marks ranging from 2 to 3 marks.

Please note that the actual distribution of marks and the type of questions may vary, and it's essential to refer to the official HPBOSE question paper and guidelines for precise information.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme

According to the analysis of the Model Papers, the following is the marking scheme for HPBOSE Class 12 Accountancy Examination;

Question Type Number of Questions Marks Allocated Multiple Choice (MCQ) 12 1 Short Answer Questions 7 2 Descriptive Questions 4 3 to 5 Long Answer Questions 2 4 to 5 Application-based Questions 5 2 to 3

This table outlines the question types, the number of questions in each category, and the marks allocated for each question type in the Accountancy question paper for HPBOSE. Please note that the actual question paper may vary, and you should refer to the official HPBOSE question paper for precise details.

HP Board 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2024

Part A: ACCOUNTING FOR NOT FOR PROFIT ORGANISATIONS PARTNERSHIP FIRMS AND COMPANIES MARKS 1. Accounting for not for profit organizations 08 2. Accounting for Partnership Firms 03 3. Reconstitution of Partnership 15 4. Accounting for share Capital and Debenture 19 Total 45 PART B: FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANALYSIS 5. Analysis of financial statements 09 6. Cash Flow Statement 06 Total 15 Project Work 20

PART-A: ACCOUNTING FOR NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANISATIONS, PARTNERSHIP FIRMS AND COMPANIES

Unit 1 : Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organizations

Not for profit organisation: Meaning and examples.

Receipts and payments: Meaning and concept of fund based accounting.

Preparation of Income and Expenditure Account and Balance sheet from Receipt and Payment Account with additional infomation.

Unit 2 : Accounting for Partnership Firms

Nature of Partnership firm : Partnership Deed-meaning, importance

Final Accounts of Partnership : Fixed vs fluctuating Capital, Division of Profit among partners, Profit and loss Appropriation Account.

Unit 3 : Reconstitution of Partnership

Changes in Profit Sharing Ratio among the existing partners-Sacrificing Ratio and Gaining Ratio.

Accounting for Revaluation of Assets and Liabilities and distribution of reserves and Accumulated Profits

Goods Will : Nature, Factors affecting and methods of valuation: Average profit, Super Profit and Capitalisation methods

Nature, Factors affecting and methods of valuation: Average profit, Super Profit and Capitalisation methods Admission of a Partner: Effect of Admission of Partner, change in Profit sharing Ratio, Accounting Treatment for Goodwill, Revaluation of Assets and liabilities, reserves (Accumulated Profits) and adjustment of Capitals

Effect of Admission of Partner, change in Profit sharing Ratio, Accounting Treatment for Goodwill, Revaluation of Assets and liabilities, reserves (Accumulated Profits) and adjustment of Capitals Retirement/Death of a partner: Changer in Profit sharing ratio, accounting treatment of goodwill, Revaluation of Assets and Liabilities, adjustment of accumulated Profits (Reserves) and capitals.

Unit 4 : Accounting for share Capital and Debenture

Share Capital : Meaning, Nature and Types

Accounting for share capital : Issue and Allotment of Equity and Preference shares: Private placement of shares; over subscription and under subscription; issue at par, premium and at discount; calls in advance, calls in arrears, issue of shares for consideration other than cash

Forfeiture of shares: accounting treatment, re-issue of forfeited shares

Presentation of share Capital and Debenture in company’s Balance sheet

Issue of debenture-at par and premium; issue of debenture for consideration other than cash

Redemption of debentures

Out of Proceeds of fresh issue, accumulated profits and sinking fund

PART B; FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANALYSIS

Unit 5: Analysis of Financial Statements

Financial statements of a company: Preparation of simple balance sheet of a company in the prescribed form with major headings only.

Financial Statement Analysis: meaning, significance and purpose, limitations,

Tools for Financial Statement Analysis: Comparative Statements, Common Size Statements. Accounting Ratios : Meaning and Objectives, types of ratios:

Liquidity Ratios : Current Ratio, liquidity ratio

Solvency Ratios: Debt of Equity, Total Assets of Debt, proprietary Ratio

Activity Ratios: Inventory Turnover, Debtors Turnover, Payables Turnover, Working Capital Turnover, Fixed Assets Turnover, Current Assets Turnover.

Profitability Ratio: Gross Profit, Operating Ratio, Net Profit Ratio, Return on Investment, Earning Per share, Dividend per share, Profit Earning Ratio.

Unit 6: Cash Flow Statement

Cash Flow Statement: Meaning and objectives, Preparation, adjustments related to depreciation, dividend and tax, sale and purchase of non-current assets (as per revised standard issued by ICAI)

Unit 7: Project Work in Accounting