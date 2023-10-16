HPBOSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern
According to the analysis of the model papers available on the HPBOSE website for the Class 12 HP Board Chemistry Examination, the following is the exam pattern;
|
Section
|
Type of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Section A
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
12
|
1
|
12
|
Section B
|
Short Answer Questions
|
9
|
2
|
18
|
Section C
|
Structured Questions
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
Section D
|
Long Answer Questions
|
5
|
5
|
25
|
Total
|
29
|
60
HPBOSE CLASS 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme
|
Unit No.
|
Title
|
Marks
|
Unit I
|
Solid State
|
04
|
Unit II
|
Solutions
|
03
|
Unit III
|
Electrochemistry
|
06
|
Unit IV
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
04
|
Unit V
|
Surface chemistry
|
04
|
Unit VI
|
General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements
|
03
|
Unit VII
|
p-Block Elements
|
06
|
Unit VIII
|
d- and f-Block Elements
|
05
|
Unit IX
|
Coordination Compounds
|
03
|
Unit X
|
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
|
05
|
Unit XI
|
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
|
02
|
Unit XII
|
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic acids
|
03
|
Unit XIII
|
Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen
|
02
|
Unit XIV
|
Biomolecules
|
03
|
Unit XV
|
Polymers
|
03
|
Unit XVI
|
Chemistry in Everyday life
|
04
|
|
Total
|
60
HP Board 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2024
Unit I: Solid State
Classification of Solids based on different binding forces: molecular, ionic covalent and metallic solids, amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea), unit cell in two dimensional and three dimensional lattices, calculation of density of unit cell, packing in solids, voids, number of atoms per unit cell in a cubic unit cell, point defects, electrical and magnetic properties.
Unit II: Solutions
Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, colligative properties-relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of B.P. depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties, abnormal molecular mass.
Unit III: Electrochemistry
Redox reactions, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch’s Law, electrolysis and laws of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell. Electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells; lead accumulator, EMF of a cell standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, fuel cells; corrosion.
Unit IV: Chemical Kinetics
Rate of a reaction (average and instantaneous), factors affecting rates of reaction; concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction; rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half life (only for zero and first order reactions); concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment)
Unit V: Surface Chemistry
Adsorption- physisorption and chemisorptions factors affecting adsorption of gases of solids; catalysis : homogenous and heterogeneous activity and selectivity : enzyme catalysis; colloidal state : distinction between true solutions colloids and suspensions; lyophilic, lyophobic multimolucular, and macromolecular colloids; properties of colloids; Tyndall effect, Brownian movement, electrophoresis, coagulation; emulsion- types of emulsions.
Unit VI: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
Principles and methods of extraction- concentration, oxidation, reduction, electrolytic method and refining; occurrence and principles of extraction of aluminum, copper, zinc and Iron.
Unit VII: p-Block Elements
Group 15 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurance oxidation states, trends in physical and chemical properties; nitrogen- preparation, properties and uses : compounds of nitrogen; preparation, properties of ammonia and nitric acid, oxides of nitrogen (structure only); Phosphorous-allotropic forms : compounds of phosphorous: preparation and properties of phosphine, halides (PCl3, PCl5) and oxoacids (elementary idea only)
Group 16 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; dioxygen: preparation, properties and uses; simple oxides; Ozone. Suphur-allotropic forms; compounds of sulphure : preparation, properties and uses of sulphure dioxide: sulphuric acid: industrial process of manufacture, properties and uses, oxoacids of sulphur (structures only).
Group 17 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; compounds of halogens : Preparation, properties and uses of chlorine and hydrochloric acid, inter halogen compounds, oxoacids of halogens (structure only)
Group 18 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration. Occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, uses.
Unit VIII: d and f-Block Elements
General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation. States, ionic radii, colour catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation. Preparation and properties of K2Cr2O7 and KMnO4.
Lanthanoids- Electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity and Lanthanoid contraction.
Actinoids- Electronic configuration, oxidation states.
Unit IX: Coordination Compounds
Coordination Compounds – introduction, ligands and coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding; isomerism, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological system).
Unit X: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
Haloalkanes:
Nomenclature, nature of C-X bond, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of substitution reactions.
Haloarenes:
Nature of C-X bond, substitution reactions (directive influence of halogen for monosubstituted compounds only)
Uses and environment effects of –dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT.
Unit XI: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only); identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols; mechanism of dehydration, uses, some important compounds-methanol and ethanol.
Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophillic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.
Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.
Unit XII Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties and mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes; uses.
Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.
Unit XIII: Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen
Animes: Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, Physical and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines.
Cyanides and Isocyanides: Will be mentioned at relevant places in context.
Diazonium Salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.
Unit XIV: Biomolecules
Carbohydrates: Classification, (aldoses and ketoses) monsaccharides, (glucose and fructose),oligosaccharides (sucross, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (sarch, cellulose, glycogen); importance.
Proteins: Elementary idea of α-amino acids: peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, primary structure, secondary structure, tertiary structures and quaternary structure (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins: enzymes.
Vitamins: Classification and functions
Nucleic Acids: DNA & RNA.
Unit XV: Polymers
Classification: natural and synthetic, methods of polymerization (addition and condensation), copolymerization. Some important polymers: natural and synthetic like polythene, nylon, polyesters, Bakelite, rubber.
Unit XVI: Chemistry in Everyday life
- Chemicals in medicines: analygesics, tranquilizers, antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials, antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines.
- Chemicals in food: preservatives, artificial sweetening agents.
- Cleansing agents: soaps and detergents, cleansing action.
PRACTICAL
|
EVALUATION SCHEME FOR EXAMINATION
|
MARKS
|
Volumetric Analysis
|
07 Marks
|
Salt Analysis
|
05 Marks
|
Content Based Experiment
|
02 Marks
|
Class Record and Viva
|
03 Marks
|
Investigatory Project
|
03 Marks
|
Total
|
20 Marks
PRACTICAL SYLLABUS
1. Surface Chemistry
(a) Preparation of one lyophilic and one lyophobic sol. Lyophilic sol-Starch, egg albumin and gum.
Lyophobic sol-aluminum hydroxide, ferric hydroxide, arsensious sulphide.
(b) Study of the role of emulsifying agent in stabilizing the emulsions of different oils.
2. Chemical Kinetics
(a) Effect of concentration and temperature on the rate of reaction between sodium thiosulphate and hydrochloric acid.
(b) Study of reaction rates of any one of the following:
(i) Reaction of iodide ion and with hydrogen peroxide at room temperature using different concentration of iodide ions.
(ii) Reaction between potassium iodate, KIO3 and sodium sulphite: (Na2 SO3) using starch solution as indicator (clock reaction).
3. Thermochemistry
(a) Any one of the following experiments:
(i) Enthalpy of dissolution of copper sulphate or potassium nitrate.
(ii) Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid (HCl) and strong base (NaOH)
(iii) Determination of enthalphy change during interaction (Hydrogen bond formation) between acetone and chloroform.
4. Electochemistry
Variation of cell potential in Zn/Zn2+ǁCu2+/Cu with change in concentration of electrolytes (CuSO4 or ZnSO4) at room temperature.
5. Chromatography
(i) Separation of pigments from extracts of leaves and flowers by pap chromatography and determination of Rf values.
(ii) Separation of constituents present in an inorganic mixture containing cations only (constituents having wide difference in Rf values to be provided)
6. Preparation of Inorganic Compounds
(i) Preparation of double salt of ferrous ammonium sulphate or potash alum.
(ii) Preparation of potassium ferric oxalate.
7. Preparation of Organic Compounds
Preparation of any two of the following compounds
(i) Acetanilide
(ii) Di-benzal acetone
(iii) p-Nitroacetanilide
(iv) Aniline yellow or 2-Napthol aniline dye.
(v) Iodoform
8. Test for the functional groups present in organic compounds:
Unsaturation, alcoholic, phenolic, aldehydic, ketonic, carboxylic and amino (primary groups)
1. Study of Carbohydrates, fats and proteins in pure form and detection of their presence in given food stuffs.
2. Determination of concentration/molarity of KMnO4 solution by titrating it against a standard solution of :
(i) Oxalic acid
(ii) Ferrous ammonium sulphate.
(Students will be required to prepare standard solutions by weighing themselves)
9. Qualitative analysis
- Determination of one cation and one anion in a given salt
Cations- Pb2+, Cu2+,As3+, Al3+, Fe3+, Mn2+, Zn2+, Co2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4+
Anions- CO32-, S2-, SO32-, SO42-, NO2, NO3, Cl-, Br-, I-, PO43-; C2O42-, CH3COO-
(Note Insoluble salts excluded)
PROJECT:
Scientific investigations involving laboratory testing and collecting information from other sources.
A Few suggested Projects
Study of presence of oxalate ions in guava fruit at different stages of ripening. Study of quantity of casein present in different samples of milk.
Preparation of soybean milk and its comparison with the natural milk with respect to curd formation, effect of temperature, etc.
Study of the effect of potassium bisulphate as food preservative under various conditions (temperature, concentration, time etc.)
Study of digestion of starch by salivary amylase and, effect of PH and temperature on it. Comparative study of the rate of fermentation of following materials; wheat flour, gram flour, Potato juice, carrot juice etc.
Extraction of essential oils present in Saunf (anised), Ajwain (carum), Illaichi (cardomam).
Study of common food adulterants in fat, oil, butter, sugar, turmeric powder, chilli powder and pepper.
Note: Any other investigatory project, which involves about 10 period of work, can be chosen with the approval of the teacher.
|
