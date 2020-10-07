HP Post Office Recruitment 2020 for 634 GDS Posts, Apply Online for Cycle 3 @appost.in

HP GDS Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh (HP) Postal Circle has invited the online application for the post of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 from 07 October to 06 November 2020.

HP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment is done for the posts such as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak. A total of 634 vacancies are available in various district of Himachal Pradesh.

HP GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment: 07 October 2020

Last date of registration and fee payment: 06 November 2020

HP GDS Vacancy Details

HP – 638 Posts

UR - 267

EWS - 69

OBC - 170

PWD-A - 4

PWD-B - 2

PWD-C - 6

PWD-DE - 1

SC - 75

ST - 40

HP Post Office GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for GDS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Ex amination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.(Referred to in Directorate Order No 17-31/2016-GDS dated 25.06.2018).

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities /Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

HP Circle GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

HP Circle GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.

How to Apply for HP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 ?

Online applications are invited for HP Postal Circle GDS Post on official website from 07 October to 06 November 2020.

Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man - Rs.100/-(Rupees one hundred only) for each set of five options

All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST candidates and all PwD - No Fee

HP Postal Circle GDS Notification PDF



Online Application Link