HP Police Constable Result 2022 Out, Check District Wise PDF Download Here

Himachal Police has published the exam marks for the post of Constable. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download HP Police Result from the official website.

Created On: Apr 6, 2022 00:19 IST
HP Police Result 2022
HP Police Result 2022

HP Police Constable Result 2022: Himachal Police has published the exam marks for the post of General Duty Constable & Constable Driver. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download HP Police Result from the official website. Applicants who appeared in this exam on 27 March 2022 can download the HP Police Result PDF. Huge number of candidates have appeared in HP Police Constable Exam across the state at various centres. Candidates also have the option to download HP Police Constable Result through the links below:

HP Police Constable Download Link for All Regions

Candidates should note that due heavy load on the website, the PDF will take to open.

Mandi_HP Police Recruitment 2021-22 Written Exam Result

Kangra_HP Police Recruitment 2021-22 Written Exam Result_opt

Bilaspur_HP Police Recruitment 2021-22 Written Exam Result

Chamba_HP Police Recruitment 2021-22 Written Exam Result

Hamirpur_HP Police Recruitment 2021-22 Written Exam Result

How to Download HP Police Result 2022 ?

The candidates can follow below steps in order to check their result.

  1. Go to the official website of HP Police - citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in
  2. Click on the link given on the homepage
  3. Download HP Police Result PDF
  4. Check your marks given against your roll number, name, father name, gender,  category, sub-category, sub-category, and post applied and exam marks

Himachal Police had published the notification for recruitment of General Duty Constable & Constable Driver for a total of 1334 vacancies.

 

 

 

FAQ

What are HP Police Exam Marks ?

You can check your marks on HPP Police Result PDF

How to download HP Police Result 2022 ?

You can download the result from the official website.

Is HP Police Result Declared ?

Yes
Next
