HP SET Admit Card 2019-2020 released @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Now; Get Direct Link Here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the HP SET Admit Card 2019-2020 on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The HPPSC is going to conduct the Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2019 exam on 22nd November 2020. Candidates who had applied for the HP SET 2019 exam can download their admit cards now by visiting the HPPSC website. Alternatively, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can easily download the HP SET Admit Card without any hassle.

Download HP SET Admit Card 2020-Direct Link

The Himachal Pradesh Commission will now hold the HP SET examination on 22nd November 2020 in 22 subjects, accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The exam will be held in two shifts on the same day for Paper I and Paper II. The detailed exam schedule for both the papers is provided below in a tabular format. Before going through the schedule, let's first have a look at the step-by-step process to download the admit card:

How to download HP SET Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down & click on "Apply Online" link mentioned below

Step 3: Click on link saying "HPPSC Old Website..."

Step 4: Enter your User Name & Password & click on "Log In" tab

Step 5: Download HP SET Admit Card

HP SET Exam Schedule 2019-2020

Let's look at the complete exam schedule for HP SET Paper 1 and Paper 2 below:

Paper Exam Date Exam Time HP SET Paper I 22nd November 2020 10.30 am to 11.30 am HP SET Paper II 22nd November 2020 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm

- Both the papers will be conducted offline in written mode.

- HP SET Paper 1 is of 1 hour duration & Paper 2 is of 2 hours duration.

- The exam will be conducted in various Exam Centres located at Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Sunni, Sunder Nagar, Dharamshala, Kangra, Palampur, Balh, Nahan, Una, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Chamba stations.

- Candidates need to appear for the exam at the allotted exam centre only (as mentioned in the HP SET admit card); Commission will not entertain any request for change in exam centre.

- Candidates can contact the office of the HP Commission on any working day during 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, in case of any query. The Commission can be contacted at:

Telephone Number - 0177-2624313, 2629738

Toll free number - 18001808004

Download HPPSC Notice regarding release of HP SET Admit Card