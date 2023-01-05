HP TET Answer Key 2023 Released @hpbose.org: Raise Objection Till Jan 09

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the provisional answer keys of HP TET 2022 on its official website-hpbose.org. Download PDF here

HP TET November Provisional Answer Key 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the provisional answer keys of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2022 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2022 can download HP TET November Answer Key via the official website of HPBOSE i.e. hpbose.org.

However you can download the HP TET November Provisional Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

HP TET Answer Key TGT (Arts) TET November 2022

HP TET Answer Key LT TET November 2022

HP TET Answer Key TGT (Medical) TET November 2022

HP TET Answer Key TGT (Non-Medical) TET November 2022

HP TET Answer Key Punjabi TET November 2022

HP TET Answer Key Urdu TET November 2022

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has conducted the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2022 on 10/11/12/25 December 2022 in the state. Exam was the part of recruitment drive of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2022 for 07 Subjects including TGT Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, Punjabi, Urdu and others.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2022 can download the provisional answer key available on the official website.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key on or before 09 January 2023. Candidates can send their objections through the mail given on the notification. You can submit your objections also to the address given in the notification. Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the final answer key after studying and assessing the same with the experts.

You can download the HP TET November Provisional Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HP TET November Provisional Answer Key 2023