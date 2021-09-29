Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HP TET Nov 2021: Online Application Process Started @hpbose.org, Check Exam Date, Direct Online Application Link Here

HP TET Nov 2021 Online Application Process Started. Check Educational Qualification, Important Dates, Eligibility, Selection Criteria, Age Limit, Exam Pattern and other details here.

Created On: Sep 29, 2021 16:14 IST
HP TET Nov 2021: HP Board of School Education has started the online application process for the recruitment of  HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TGT (Arts/ Medical/ Non  Medical)/ Shastri/ L.T/ JBT/ Punjabi/ Urdu)) vacancies for November 2021. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at hpbose.org. The last date for submitting the online applications is 13 October 2021. The link to the online applications can be accessed by scrolling down.

Candidates can check more details on the exam such as qualification, pattern, syllabus, exam fee along with the exam timings below:

Important Dates:

HP TET 2021: Exam Schedule

Event 

Date

HP TET 2021 Notification

23 September 2021

HP TET Registration Process - Start Date

29 October 2021

HP TET Registration Process - End Date

13 October 2021

Last date to register by paying late fees

18 October 2021

Last date to register without late fee

13 October 2021

Correction Date

19 to 21 October 2021

Admit Card Release Date

4 days prior to the exam

HP TET 2021: Exam Dates

Paper Name

Exam Date

Exam Time

JBT TET (D.El.Ed)

13 November 2021

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

Shastri TET

13 November 2021

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

TGT (Non-Medical) TET

14 November 2021

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

Language Teacher TET

14 November 2021

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

TGT (Arts) TET

21 November 2021

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

TGT (Medical) TET

21 November 2021

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

Punjabi TET

28 November 2021

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

Urdu TET

28 November 2021

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

HP TET November 2021 shall be conducted for the following Teacher Categories:-

  • TGT (Arts)
  • TGT (NM)
  • TGT (Medical)
  • Shastri 
  • Language Teacher
  • JBT
  • Punjabi 
  • Urdu

HP TET Eligibility Criteria

TGT (Arts) - B.A./B.Com. with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) OR B.A./B.Com. with at least 45% marks(only for those who have passed B.Ed. upto 30.08.2009) and 50% marks (for those who have passed B.Ed. after 30.08.2009)1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with NCTE (Recognition norms and
Procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 years B.A.Ed. OR B.A./B.Com. with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) (Special Education).

TGT(Non-Medical) - B.Sc.(NM) with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) OR B.Sc.(NM) with at least 45% marks(only for those who have passed B.Ed. upto 30.08.2009) and 50% marks (for those who have passed B.Ed. after 30.08.2009)1 year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) in accordance with NCTE(Recognition norms and Procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 years B.Sc.(NM)Ed. OR B.Sc (NM) with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) (Special Education).

TGT(Medical) - B.Sc.(Medical) with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) OR B.Sc.(Medical) with at least 45% marks(only for those who have passed B.Ed. upto 30.08.2009) and 50% marks (for those who have passed B.Ed. after 30.08.2009 ) 1 year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) in accordance with NCTE(Recognition norms and Procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) ORSenior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 years B.Sc.(Medical)Ed. OR B.Sc(Medical) with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education(B.Ed.) Special Education.

Shastri - Shastri with at least 50% marks from an institution/University recognized by H.P. Government.

Language Teacher -B.A. with Hindi as an elective subject and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (by
whichever name known OR BA with at least 50% marks with Hindi as an elective subject and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) OR BA with at least 45% marks with Hindi as an elective subject and 1 year Bachelor in
Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE(Recognition Norms & Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR BA with at least 50% marks with Hindi as an elective subject and 1 year Bachelor in
Education (B.Ed.) Special Education OR Prabhakar (Honours in Hindi) with 50% marks followed by B.A. Examination (English and one additional subject) with 50% marks from recognized University and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) OR M.A. (Hindi) with at least 50% marks from a recognized University and 1 year Bachelor in
Education (B.Ed.)

Junior Basic Training (JBT) - 10+2 with 50% marks from a recognized Board/University and should possess two years
JBT certificate course from an institute duly recognized by the Central State Govt. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and two years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).
 OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and two years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.
 OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).  OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-years Diploma in
Elementary Education (Special Education) OR Graduation and two years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

Punjabi Language Teacher - B.A. with Punjabi as an elective subject and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (by
whatever name known) OR BA with at least 50% marks with Punjabi as an elective subject and 1 year Bachelor in
Education (B.Ed.) OR BA with at least 45% marks with Punjabi as an elective subject and 1 year Bachelor in
Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE(Recognition Norms & Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR BA with at least 50% marks with Punjabi as an elective subject and 1 year Bachelor in
Education (B.Ed.) Special Education OR Giani with 50% marks followed by B.A. Examination (English and one additional subject) with 50% marks from recognized University and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) OR M.A. (Punjabi) with at least 50% marks from a recognized University and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) Note: Graduation from a recognized University with Punjabi as a subject during thethree year of graduation, B.Ed. with teaching of Punjabi (State Teacher EligibilityTest)

 Urdu Language Teacher - B.A. with Urdu as an elective subject and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR  BA with at least 50% marks with Urdu as an elective subject and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) OR BA with at least 45% marks with Urdu as an elective subject and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE(Recognition Norms &  Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR BA with at least 50% marks with Urdu as an elective subject and 1 year Bachelor in  Education (B.Ed.) Special Education. OR B.T. with 50% marks followed by B.A. Examination (English & one additional  subject with 50%marks from a recognized University and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) OR M.A. (Urdu) with at least 50% marks from a recognized University and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). AND Pass in Urdu Language Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by H.P.Board of School Education Dharamshala.

HPTET Age Limit:

There is no upper age limit to apply for the TET. The age criteria are to be considered by the appointing authority at the time of appointment as per R&P Rules.

HP TET 2021 Exam Pattern 

Each paper will be held offline in pen and paper mode.

-The questions in each paper will be asked in Objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-The time duration of each paper will be of 2.30 hours.

-All the papers will be of 150 marks.

-There will be no negative marking in the examination. Candidates can attempt as many questions as possible within the given time frame.

Download HTET 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to Apply for HP TET 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of HPBPS from 29 October to 13 October  2021. The candidates will not be able to change/edit the application form once the exam fee has been submitted. Thereafter corrections in the particulars can be made online from 19 October 2021 to 21 October 2021. No further request for change in particulars wil be entertained under any circumstances.

HP TET Exam Fee:

  1. 800/- for General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH)
  2. 500/- for OBC/ST/SC/PHH Categories.

