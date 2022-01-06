HP TET Result 2021 (Out):Download November Exam Marks Link and Final Answer Keys @hpbose.org

HP TET November Result 2021 has been announced by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on hpbose.org. Check Download Link Below.

HP TET Result 2021 Download: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE has activated the result link and uploaded the final answer key of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) of TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical), TGT(Non-Medical) , L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT November 2021. If you have attended the HP TET November Exam on 13, 14, 21 and 28 Nov 2021 for any of the mentioned subjects then you can check your marks by visiting the official website (hpbose.org) or directly through HP TET Result Link provided below:

HP TET Result Download Link

HP TET November Final Answer Key Download Links:

HP TET Final Answer Key TGT (Arts) TET November 2021

HP TET Final Answer Key D.El.Ed TET November 2021

HP TET Final Answer Key LT TET November 2021

HP TET Final Answer Key TGT (Medical) TET November 2021

HP TET Final Answer Key TGT (Non-Medical) TET November 2021

HP TET Final Answer Key Punjabi TET November 2021

HP TET Final Answer Key TGT (Shastri) TET November 2021

HP TET Final Answer Key Urdu TET November 2021

How to Download HP TET Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org and visit ‘TET Nov 2021’ tab given at the top of the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical), TGT(Non-Medical), L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT NOVEMBER-2021'. Now, enetr your Roll Number or Application Number and click on 'Search' Check your HPTET November Exam Markls.

As per the result notice, a total of 44334 candidates have applied for the exam of which 38704 candidates appeared in the exam. Only 6584 candidates have cleared in the exam and 32120 have failed the exam.

HP TET Exam was held on 13 November, 14 November, 21 November, and 28 November 2021 and the answer keys were published on 04 December 2021. Now, the board has uploaded the final answer keys of the exam.

HP TET Qualifying Marks

Candidates should score following marks in order to declare qualufy in the exam :

Category Passing Marks or Cut-Off General 60% SC/ST/OBC 55%