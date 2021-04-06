HPPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Manager Post Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC Assistant Manager Answer Key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Assistant Manager on its official website. HPPSC had conducted the screening test for Assistant Manager post on 11 October 2020. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for Assistant Manager, Class-II post can download the Final Answer Key from the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the final answer key of screening test for Assistant Manager post on its official website. Commission has uploaded the final answer key for all the four sets including Booklet Series A/B/C/D on its official website.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) had conducted the screening test on 11 October 2020 for the posts of Assistant Manager.

Candidates appeared in the screening test for Assistant Manager post can check their answers with the final answer key available on the official website of HPPSC. You can download the HPPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Manager Post from the official website. However, you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: HPPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Manager Post