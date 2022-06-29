HPPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Assistant Professor Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Download Link

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released Admit Card for the Assistant Professor Post on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC Admit Card 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released Admit Card for the screening test for Assistant Professor Post for post of Assistant Professor in Journalism and Mass Communication. The Commission has decided to conduct the screening test for the Assistant Professor (CC) Journalism and Mass Communication on 05 July 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Professor (CC) Journalism and Mass Communication can download the Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

In a bid to download the HPPSC Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credential including User Id and Password to the link available on the official website.

Commission is set to conduct the screening test for the Assistant Professor (CC) Journalism and Mass Communication on 05 July 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Candidates should note that they will have to report sharply at 01:00 P.M to the venue.

You can download the HPPSC Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Interview Call Letter 2022 Check Steps