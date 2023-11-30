HPPSC Conductor Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Conductor Admit Card 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Conductor, Class-III on its official website. Check download link.

HPPSC Conductor Admit Card 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Conductor, Class-III on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Conductor posts on December 10, 2023 across the state.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts in the HRTC under the Department of Transport, HP can download their admit card form the official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.



Although, you can download your admit card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Conductor Admit Card 2023





To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Conductor Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available on the home page of the official website.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

HPPSC Conductor 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Conductor posts on December 10, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm for the above posts in the objective type mode. Candidates who have to appear in the screening test should note that they will have to report sharply at 10:00 am.

Download Conductor Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The e-Admit Cards of provisionally admitted candidates for the above posts along with instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.

