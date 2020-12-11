HPPSC DV Schedule 2020 Released for Executive Officer & Secretary Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Submit Documents till Dec 21

HPPSC Executive Officer DV Schedule 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Document Submission Date for the posts of Executive Officer & Secretary (Executive State Municipal Services) on its official website. All such candidates whose roll number appears in the shortlisted list in the screening test for the posts of Executive Officer & Secretary can check the Document submission schedule available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.



The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the list of candidates and document submission schedule on its official website. All such candidates whose roll numbers have been uploaded on the official website, will have to submit requisite documents in support of their eligibility for the posts of Executive Officer & Secretary on or before 21 December 2020.

Candidates whose roll number have been mentioned in the notification will have to submit the requisite documents along with printout of online recruitment application (ORA) to the Commission’s office by post addressed to ‘TheSecretary, H.P. Public Service Commission, Nigam Vihar, Shimla-171002’. Candidates will have to send the attested or Self attested copies of all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification or or before 21 December 2020.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has conducted the Screening Test for Executive Officer & Secretary on 27th September, 2020. Candidates can check the short notification available on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for Executive Officer & Secretary Posts





How to Download: Direct Link for HPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for Executive Officer & Secretary Posts