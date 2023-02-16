JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

HPPSC Admit Card 2023 Released For Finance and Accounts Services @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Download Link

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the screening test admit card for the HPF&AS Examination on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check download link.

HPPSC FAS Admit Card 2022 Download
HPPSC FAS Admit Card 2022 Download

HPPSC F&AS Admit Card 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test admit card for the post of  Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022, Class-II on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022 scheduled on 26 February 2023 can download their Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Call Letter for screening test for Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC F&AS Admit Card 2022

Candidates who have applied successfully for Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022 posts can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including User Id and Password to the link on the official website.

Commission will be conducting the prelims written exam for the  Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022, Class-II on 26 February 2023 at Shimla from 11:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M.

HPPSC Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022: Details 

Event  Details 
Name of Post  Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS)
Advertisement No  57/09-2022 
Department  Department of Finance
Date of Exam   26-02-2023 
Timing of  Exam   11:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M.
Venue of Exam   Shimla
Nature of Exam  Objective Type Screening Test (Offline)




How to Download HPPSC F&AS Admit Card 2022

  1. Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the What’s New section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link Press Note - Regarding Screening Test of H P Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Exam -2022-PDF188KB given on the Home Page.
  4. Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  5. Download and save HPPSC F&AS Admit Card 2022 for your future reference.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next