HPPSC Admit Card 2023 Released For Finance and Accounts Services @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Download Link

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the screening test admit card for the HPF&AS Examination on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check download link.

HPPSC F&AS Admit Card 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test admit card for the post of Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022, Class-II on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022 scheduled on 26 February 2023 can download their Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Call Letter for screening test for Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC F&AS Admit Card 2022





Candidates who have applied successfully for Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022 posts can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including User Id and Password to the link on the official website.

Commission will be conducting the prelims written exam for the Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022, Class-II on 26 February 2023 at Shimla from 11:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M.

HPPSC Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022: Details

Event Details Name of Post Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Advertisement No 57/09-2022 Department Department of Finance Date of Exam 26-02-2023 Timing of Exam 11:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M. Venue of Exam Shimla Nature of Exam Objective Type Screening Test (Offline)







How to Download HPPSC F&AS Admit Card 2022