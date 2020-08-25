HPPSC Answer Key 2020 Released for Hindi Lecturer Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objections by 31 Aug

HPPSC Answer Key 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released Lecturer Answer Key 2020 for Hindi Subject on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the HPPSC Hindi Lecturer Exam 2020 can check the answer key on the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the HPPSC, the Answer Key for Hindi has been uploaded on its official portal. All such candidates appeared in the HPPSC Hindi Lecturer Exam 2020 can check their answer key available on the official website in the PDF format.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has conducted the Lecturer Exam 2020 for Hindi on 23 August 2020 at various exam centers in the state.

Candidates can raise objections if any against HPPSC Hindi Lecturer 2020 Answer Key in the prescribed format given on the official website. Candidates can send their Objections in person/by post/through courier within seven days i.e. on or before 31 August 2020.

You can check the Answer Key which is available on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Answer Key 2020 for Hindi Lecturer Posts





How to Download HPPSC Answer Key 2020 for Hindi Lecturer Posts/ Performa to raise objections