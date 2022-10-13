HPPSC HPAS 2022 Prelims Exam on 16th October: Check Last Minute Tips

HPPSC HPAS 2022 Prelims Exam on 16 th October: HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 th October. Check the last minute preparation tips and section-wise topic list to clear the HPAS preliminary exam.

HPPSC HPAS 2022 Prelims Exam on 16th October: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the HPPSC HPAS Prelims exam to recruit eligible candidates for various posts in different departments of Govt of Himachal Pradesh. Cracking the HPPSC HPAS Prelims exam is not going to be a cakewalk as there is cutthroat competition due to the increased number of candidates every year. Candidates must note that they need to obtain the best scores in the preliminary exam to get shortlisted for the next round, i.e., the Mains examination. So we have come up with the best last-minute HPPSC HPAS preparation tips that can help you to clear the exam with the best scores.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam 2022

The HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam consists of two objective-type papers, i.e., General Studies (Paper I) & Aptitude Test (Paper II), and carries a maximum of 400 marks. This exam serves as a screening test to shortlist the candidates based on the marks obtained in Paper 1 provided the candidate has scored at least 33% marks in the Aptitude Test (Paper II) of the prelim exam will be a qualifying paper. There is also a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate.

HPPSC HPAS Exam Pattern Paper Name Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Studies (Paper I) 100 objective-type questions 200 2 hours Aptitude Test (Paper II) 100 objective-type questions 200 2 hours

How to crack HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam 2022?

As the HPPSC HPAS prelims exam is around the corner, candidates should adhere to the exam techniques & strategy that would strengthen their preparation. Let's look at the last-minute preparation tips that will help you to crack the HPPSC HPAS prelims exam in a single attempt:

Revision of Important Topics

Any competitive exam preparation is complete without last-minute revision. Make sure to revise the important topics of all the subjects of the HPPSC HPAS Prelims exam. Check out the important topics for both Paper I & Paper II shared below:

Paper Name HPPSC HPAS Topics Paper–I General Studies History, Geography, Art & Culture, Political, and Socio-Economic Development of Himachal Pradesh. Current events of National and International importance. Physical, Social, and Economic Geography of India and the world Economic and Social Development General Science. History of India and the Indian National movement. Indian and World Geography General issues on Biodiversity, etc. Indian Polity and Governance Paper-II Aptitude Test Comprehension. Data interpretation Basic numeracy Logical reasoning and analytical ability. English Language comprehension skills General mental ability Decision-making and problem-solving Interpersonal skills including communication skills

Solve Previous Year's Papers

The second HPPSC HPAS preparation tip is that the candidates must practice the last five-year question papers to determine the level of their preparation and the types of questions asked in the exam. Also, this will help them to achieve good solving speed, accuracy, and time management during the real exam. Candidates can download the previous year's papers for the HPAS prelims exam from the official website or any other reliable online portal.

Follow the Guidelines

Candidates should mandatorily carry all the documents including their admit card and valid Photo ID Proof along with their photocopies to the assigned exam center. Also, they need to follow all the instructions mentioned in the HPPSC HPAS Admit Card to maintain the decorum of the exam hall.

Time Management & Speed Matters

Candidates must remember that there is a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each incorrect answer. So, they should be very careful while answering the questions. Make sure to maintain both speed and accuracy while attempting Paper 1 & Paper 2 to fetch high marks in the exam.

Be Confident

The next HPPSC HPAS Preparation Strategy is that the candidates should relax before exam day. They should stay calm and composed as it will help them to give their best and attain the best scores in the exam. Also, it is advised to not study any new topics last minute as this can also create confusion and stress in the mind.

One should remember that this last-minute HPPSC HPAS preparation tip does not indicate deep studies. Brush up on the current affairs notes and other important topics that can strengthen your chances of acing this exam smoothly.