HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Executive Officer and Homeopathic Medical Officer Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the various posts including Executive Officer & Secretary, Homeopathic Medical Officer and other on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts can check the Schedule available on the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Commission will conduct the interview for the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer in the Department of Ayurveda will be conducted on 18 January 2021.

Interview for the post of Executive Officer & Secretary (Executive State Municipal Services) in Urban Local Bodies under the Department of Urban Development is scheduled from 19 to 22 January 2021. Interview for District Manager in SC & ST Development Corporation will be conducted on 18 January 2021.

Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the details Interview schedule available on the HPPSC official website.

