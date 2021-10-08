HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Out for Veterinary Officer, Drug Inspector and Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test/Interview schedule for various posts on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check details here.

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test/Interview schedule for various posts including Veterinary Officer, Drug Inspector, Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy) & Medical Physicist. Interview for these posts will be conducted from 27 October 2021 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts can check the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC has uploaded the PDF of the detail Interview Schedule for these posts on its official website. As per the schedule, the Personality Test for the posts of Veterinary Officer and Drug Inspector will be conducted from 27 to 29 October 2021.

Interview for Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy) posts will be held on 27 October 2021. Interview for Medical Physicist posts will be conducted on 28& 29 October 2021.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in Objective Type Screening Test for the above mentioned posts should note that the Admit Card along with “Instructions to candidates for Personality Test” will be uploaded on the Commission’s website shortly.

However Commission will also informed all admitted / qualified candidates through SMS / e-mail on their respective Mobile No. and email ID provided by them in their respective online Recruitment Application.

Candidates qualified for interview round for the Veterinary Officer, Drug Inspector, Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy) & Medical Physicist posts can check the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021