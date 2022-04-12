HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for Research Officer, Lecturer & Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Personality Test schedule for various posts including Research Officer, Lecturer and others on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Research Officer Interview Schedule 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test schedule for various posts including Research Officer, Lecturer, Assistant Professor and others. Commission is set to conduct for these posts from 25 April 2022 onward.

According to the short notice released, HPPSC will conduct the interview for the post of Lecturer (Civil) Engineering (Polytechnic) under Technical Education H.P. from 25-27 April 2022.

Personality test for the Assistant Professor (General Medicine) under Medical Education, H.P. will be held from 25 to 25 April 2022 whereas Personality test for the Assistant Professor (OBG) will be conducted on 27 April 2022.

Commission will conduct the interview for the Research Officer posts under Planning Department on 25 to 27 April 2022.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above post should note that Commission will upload the Personality Test call letters along with “Instructions to candidates for “Personality Test” shortly on its official website.

Name of the Post Personality Test Schedule Lecturer (Civil)

Engineering 25-04-2022 to 27-04-2022 Assistant Professor (General Medicine) 25-04-2022 & 26-04-2022 Assistant Professor

(OBG) 27-04-2022 Research Officer 25-04-2022 to 27-04-2022

You can download the HPPSC Research Officer Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Research Officer Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page. Click on the link-Press Note - Regarding Personality Test for the Post(s) of the Lecturer (Civil) Engineering (Polytechnic), Assistant Professor (General Medicine), Assistant Professor (OBG) and Research Officer on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF Link of HPPSC Interview Schedule 2022. Download and save the same for your future reference.

You can download the HPPSC Research Officer Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.