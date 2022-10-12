HPPSC LWO Answer Key 2022 (Released) For Labour Welfare Officer Post, Raise Objection Till Oct 17

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the answer key for the Labour Welfare Officer post on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Answer Key 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answer key for the screening exam for the post of Labour Welfare Officer on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Labour Welfare Officer, Class-II, (Gazetted) can download the PDF of the Answer Key from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

However you can download the HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Answer Key 2022





Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Answer Key for the Part-I and Part-II exam for the Labour Welfare Officer post. Commission had conducted the written exam for the Labour Welfare Officer post on 09 October 2022. Under Paper II, exam was held for the subjects including Human Resource, Finance and sociology. Now the PDF of the answer key for all the subject is available on the official website.

You can raise your objections, if any regarding the answer key in the prescribed format as given on the official website. In a bid to raise objections, candidates can send the same along-with documentary proof in respect of key answer in person/by post/through courier up to 17 October 2022.

You can download the HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Answer Key 2022 and proforma to raise the objections from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: HPPSC Labour Welfare Officer Answer Key 2022