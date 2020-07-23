HPPSC Lecturer Exam 2020: Change HPPSC Exam Centre @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Exam on 16 and 23 August

HPPSC Lecture Exam 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC ) has released the notification regarding HP Lecturer Exam 2020. As per the HPPSC Notice, the written exam for the post of Lecturer Exam (School New) Hindi & History will be conducted on 16 August and 23 August 2020. The commission has also activated the exam centre link. Candidates, including those who have already requested for change of Examination Center through e-mail etc. Mode, can change their exam centre on HPSSC official website i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in. HPSSC Exam Centre will be available till 26 July 2020.

The exam will be conducted at Shimla, Mandi & Dharamshala. The notification reads, “It is notified for information of all the concerned candidates that the Commission has decided to conduct Written Objective Type Examination for the posts of Lecturer (School New) Hindi & History, scheduled to be held on 16-08-2020 & 23-08-2020, respectively, at Shimla, Mandi & Dharamshala. For the convenience of the candidates and keeping in view of COVID-19 Pandemic all the candidates (including those who have already requested for change of Examination Center through e-mail etc. mode), are advised to opt / enter their examination centre against their login ID within four day’s i.e. upto 26-07-2020 (11:59 PM) for which link have been provided, failing which the Examination Center for the said examination will be allotted by the Commission at its discretion. The requests received through any other mode will not be entertained”

Earlier, HPPSC Lecturer was scheduled to be held in the month of February 2020 which was postponed due to nation-wide lockdown. The commission had released the notification for the post of Lecturer (School- New), Class-III on contract basis (in the Department of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh) for varius subjects,against Advertisement No-22/2019 dated 10th December 2019.

